World Cup 2019: 5th Warm-up game, PAK vs BAN: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - May 26th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 59 // 25 May 2019, 23:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a shock loss to the Afghans on Friday, Pakistan gear up for their second and final warm-up game at Cardiff as they face an in-form Bangladesh side looking to sustain the momentum from their first multi-nation tournament win a few days back. Inspite of Babar Azam and Wahab Riaz revelling for Pakistan, they weren't able to cope with the threat of Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan as they folded for a below par score.

With the World Cup fast approaching, both Pakistan and Bangladesh would be looking to finalize their best XI and enter the tournament in the right frame of mind. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Pakistan

Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain.

Bangladesh

Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed

Team News

Pakistan

Shadab Khan returned to cricketing action as he picked a wicket against Afghan but did prove to be a touch expensive. He should get another extended outing as he aim to attain full fitness by the start of the World Cup. Babar Azam could be afforded a rest with Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail and Fakhar Zaman in need of some game-time in the middle.

The bowling unit has looked out of sorts with Shaheen Afridi proving to be expensive against Mohammad Shahzad. Hasan Ali, who was rested in the previous game should roll his arm over as Pakistan try and find the ideal combination with the ball.

Advertisement

Bangladesh

After a historic series win over West Indies and Ireland, Bangladesh have begun their preparations well and are now looking to provide their bench with the required game-time to keep them on their toes.

Mosaddek Hossain's innings in the final of the tournament has thrown his name into the hat as well along with Abu Jayed, who is in the race for the third seamer's spot alongside Rubel Hossain and favourite Mohammad Saifuddin. Soumya Sarkar's rich vein of form could give him a rest as Liton Das and Mohammad Mithun look to make good use of the warm-up game on Sunday.

Match Details

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, 5th Warm-up game

26th May 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report

The previous game between Sri Lanka and South Africa saw the likes of Faf du Plessis and Angelo Mathews revel in the middle phase with little to no turn on offer for the spinners. The pacers did get some assistance up front but with the nature of the pitch, both Pakistan and Bangladesh would be eyeing 300+ scores on Sunday

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: All three keepers could have a go on Sunday although Mushfiqur Rahim and Sarfaraz Ahmed should get the nod in the fantasy team considering their talent and experience playing in the highest level.

Batsmen: Openers Imam ul Haq and Fakhar Zaman are viable options in the fantasy team while Mohammad Mithun is another player who is fighting to keep his place in the Bangladesh first XI. One of Soumya Sarkar or Haris Sohail should do the trick in the batting department.

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan and Shadab Khan are the preferred options considering their ability to pick wickets at regular intervals while Mohammad Saifuddin could also utilize this opportunity to prove his fitness and reclaim his spot in the playing XI.

Bowlers: Hasan Ali had a rest the other day against Afghanistan and should feature on Sunday. Along with him, Mohammad Amir and Rubel Hossain are also very good options to go with. Wahab Riaz was able to justify his selection in the World Cup squad to an extent with a couple of vicious deliveries towards the end of the innings, making him a contender for the third bowling spot.

Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim and Fakhar Zaman are the front-runners for captaincy with their ability to score quick runs and their record in English conditions. Haris Sohail is also another individual who will be looking to make good use of this opportunity and should score some runs as well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Sarafraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali and Abu Jayed. Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Sarafraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali and Rubel Hossain. Captain: Fakhar Zaman