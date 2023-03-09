WPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 Fantasy teams for DC vs MI

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) face off in arguably the biggest clash of WPL 2023 on Thursday, March 9, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Both these sides have absolutely steamrolled their opponents in their respective first two games and look like the teams to beat this season. The winner of this fixture will outright be at the top of the table with three wins in three, and will be in pole position to directly qualify for the final.

While both teams have had some star performers in Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Saika Ishaque, and Meg Lanning, there are some picks who have gone under the radar and could be valuable differentials in fantasy cricket. Let's take a look at three such players.

Tara Norris stunned the RCB batters with her five-fer.

It's surprising to see someone who picked up a five-wicket haul a few days ago have relatively low ownership ahead of such a big game. Delhi Capitals' Tara Norris made a terrific WPL debut, picking up a five-wicket haul against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

While the seamer got only two overs against the UP Warriorz and went wicketless, she is still one of the side's most potent wicket-takers. Captain Meg Lanning is very likely to trust her with the ball in the crucial stages of the game to break partnerships between the dangerous MI batters.

It's clear that her drop in ownership is more of a knee-jerk reaction to other options performing better (Jess Jonassen) in their most recent match. However, selecting Tara Norris could give you a competitive advantage with respect to your fantasy cricket teams.

Alice Capsey (centre) has provided lots of balance to DC with her all-round contributions so far.

Young English all-rounder Alice Capsey has been a quiet yet important performer for the Delhi Capitals in their first two matches. The England No. 3 has batted at No. 5 for the Capitals. She played a vital 21-run cameo off only 10 balls before sending down four inexpensive overs to finish with figures of 0/25 in four in their previous game.

She also accounted for both RCB openers in DC's first game and made a big difference in the match despite not getting a chance to bat. Her all-round performances suggest that a big-point haul is coming and including her in your Fantasy cricket XI before that would be a wise move.

Jemimah Rodrigues in action at the WBBL - Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars

Amidst the firepower and fireworks that openers Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning have displayed, the contributions of the equally in-form Jemimah Rodrigues have gone under the radar.

The batter was terrific for the national side in the T20 World Cup and seems to have carried that form into the WPL, playing two crucial cameos in both matches. She carried on the momentum that the openers created to help the team to two 200+ scores.

Against an arguably better bowling attack than the two DC have faced in the league so far, they could lose an early wicket, which could see Jemimah play more of a role and score more runs. She is someone who takes a bit of time to get set, but once she does that, she can toy with the field quite easily and keep the runs flowing.

She has scored at strike rates close to 150 and remained unbeaten in both of her innings so far. A big knock is thus around the corner for the youngster.

All three picks in this article are from the Delhi Capitals. That's probably because most people remember MI's performances more than they have DC's, with the likes of Saika Ishaque, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Hayley Matthews having more ownership than the players highlighted in this article.

