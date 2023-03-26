WPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 Fantasy teams for DC vs MI

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) go head-to-head in the final of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) on Sunday, March 26, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

DC finished at the top of the points table and will play directly in the final after their last group-stage match against UPW on Monday.

MI, on the other hand, overcame a stern challenge from Alyssa Healy's side with ease, courtesy of a Nat Sciver-Brunt special with the bat and the first hat-trick in WPL history from Issy Wong.

Both these sides have won one game each in the group stage, and there's very little to separate them. We're all set for what promises to be an intriguing contest to determine the inaugural champion of the WPL.

On that note, let's now look at three fantasy cricket differentials you can add to your teams.

#3 Tara Norris (DC)

American-born pacer Tara Norris made a stellar debut in the WPL, picking up a five-wicket haul in her first game.

She proved to be a reliable wicket-taking option for skipper Meg Lanning, but with the wickets slowing down, DC has replaced her with Poonam Yadav in the last three matches.

However, the leg-spinner hasn't impacted their games much, and DC could be tempted to bring Tara back in for this crunch clash. If she does make it back to the playing XI, she could be a stellar differential for your fantasy cricket teams.

#2 Radha Yadav

After a patch of poor form, Radha Yadav looks to have regained her mojo, and while that hasn't quite reflected in the wickets column, she has been a crucial player for DC. She has put her hand up and bowled in the powerplay, keeping the run flow in check.

That gives her a good chance of picking up some wickets in this crunch clash. While the MI batters look to be in excellent form, the slow, spin-friendly wickets will bring Radha into the game.

Her lack of wickets seems to have contributed to her low ownership, but Radha Yadav is a high-value differential pick in the WPL 2023 final.

#1 Jemimah Rodrigues (DC)

I've been waiting for that elusive big knock from Jemimah Rodrigues all season, but the batter simply hasn't gotten the right opportunity.

With 117 runs in eight games, averaging 29.25 and striking at 130.00, Jemimah hasn't had a bad tournament. However, with their top order dominating most matches, she hasn't gotten enough balls to face on good batting tracks.

She could be required to step up and deliver in this crunch fixture, similar to how she did in the T20 World Cup semi-final last month. The MI bowling attack has troubled the DC batters in the past, and when they collapsed against them earlier this season, Jemimah was one of the only batters who looked comfortable at the crease.

Her ownership is too low for a player of her caliber, and she could become an excellent differential pick for your fantasy cricket teams.

