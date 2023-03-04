Gujarat Giants (GG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) go head-to-head in the first game of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Saturday (March 4) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The tournament was five years in the making, so the anticipation and build-up to the first game have been huge. Both sides have some big names in their ranks, with Beth Mooney leading the Giants, while Harmanpreet Kaur will captain Mumbai Indians. Those two players, along with Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews and Ashleigh Gardner should be popular Dream11 picks.

However, there are some other top options that have gone under the radar. Let's look at three such surprising picks.

#3 Yastika Bhatia (MI)

Mumbai Indians spent plenty of money to sign Yastika Bhatia at the player auction, and one can understand why.

An active and capped Indian wicketkeeper is difficult to find, and with Richa Ghosh going to RCB, MI went hard for Bhatia. However, she seems to have low ownership heading into the first game, which might be due to her unflattering numbers in international cricket.

She has often been asked to perform the tough role of a finisher in T20I cricket, and her numbers of 146 runs in 15 games at an average of 14.6 indicates her struggles. However, she's expected to open the batting alongside Hayley Matthews in WPL 2023, which could help her bat more freely and use the powerplay.

Bhatia is also the side's wicketkeeper, and she's bound to get points for dismissals. While her international record might not seem that impressive, she's one of India's brightest talents and could have a breakout season. She's a solid differential to select.

#2 Sneh Rana (GG)

Sneh Rana appealing for a wicket

Gujarat Giants vice-captain Sneh Rana is surprisingly owned by a very less per cent of Dream11 players, and they could come to regret that. She's one of the best utility players in world cricket and a very handy all-rounder to have.

More known for her prowess with the ball than the bat, Rana has delivered in plenty of big games for India with her tight and accurate off-spin and some useful contributions with the bat. Named as Beth Mooney's deputy, Rana will look to play a key role for the Giants this season.

Her ability to get points with both bat and ball make her a useful Dream11 option and a good differential pick.

#1 Annabel Sutherland (GG)

Australian seam-bowling all-rounder Annabel Sutherland will be a crucial figure for GG.

Mithali Raj and the team were keen on roping in the 21-year-old who possesses plenty of franchise cricket experience despite her young age. While she has broken into the national side, Sutherland still hasn't made the playing XI.

However, after looking at her WBBL record, one would be really surprised to see how low her ownership is. Annabel Sutherland was both the highest run-scorer and highest wicket-taker for Melbourne Stars in WBBL 22-23, and those are some stat to have for an all-rounder.

She's very likely to be one of GG's four overseas players and should get opportunities to impress with both bat and ball. Doing well in women's cricket in Dream11 often comes down to that one right pick, mostly in the all-rounders' list. and Sutherland could be one of them.

