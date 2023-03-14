WPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 Fantasy teams for MI vs GG

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will lock horns in match 12 of WPL 2023 on Tuesday (March 14) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The reverse fixture of the tournament opener sees both teams in a similar situation in which they ended the last game. Gujarat Giants' season hasn't gotten any better, as they have only one win in four games. They were absolutely demolished by the Delhi Capitals in their last game, losing by ten wickets with close to 13 overs to spare.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians' campaign has been nothing short of perfect so far, with four wins in four. They received arguably their sternest test against the UP Warriorz but managed to win with style, thanks to some luck, another solid effort from Saika Ishaque, and some stellar batting from Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat-Sciver Brunt.

It would be a huge surprise if the Giants manage to avenge their defeat and get the better of MI, who are looking invincible at the moment. Let's now look at three differentials who could be solid fantasy cricket picks.

Laura Wolvaardt couldn't make much of an impact on her WPL debut.

The Gujarat Giants committed a huge selection error in their match against DC by rushing Laura Wolvaardt into the playing XI for Sophia Dunkley, who had just produced a POTM-winning performance in the previous match. However, it would be harsh to blame Wolvaardt for getting dismissed early, with her international teammate Marizanne Kapp breathing fire with the new ball.

Having already committed to playing Wolvaardt over Dunkley, you would expect GG to persist with the elegant Proteas batter. Her ownership is understandably very low, but that could work in the favor of those Fantasy cricket players in search of a differential.

She's an in-form batter fresh off a solid T20 WC campaign and is one of the few players who can genuinely take the attack to this fearsome MI bowling lineup.

Despite being classified as a bowler by most Fantasy cricket platforms, it was the batting department where Georgia Wareham shined the most in her return to the GG playing XI against DC. The young Australian leg-spinner played a solid 25-ball 22 to somewhat steady the ship for the Gujarat Giants, with Marizanne Kapp wrecking their top order.

However, they could only score 105/9 in 20 overs, and on a good batting track, that was nowhere near being even a marginally good score. Wareham got to bowl only one delivery as DC finished the game off in 7.1 overs.

Wareham has a stellar T20I record, with a miserly economy rate and a good bowling average. With the wickets slowing down, she could be a solid differential pick if she retains her place in the team for this game.

MI seamer Issy Wong has been one of their best bowlers so far, but the lesser number in her wickets column has meant that she isn't being favored as much as her teammates. She has the best economy rate of all the MI bowlers (only 4.92) and has picked up four wickets in four games, including a best of 3/10, which she picked up against the mighty DC batting lineup.

After going wicketless against the UP Warriorz, her ownership should be low enough to make her a differential. She has been at the top of her game for most of this tournament and could fetch plenty of points for your fantasy cricket side.

