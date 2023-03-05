WPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 Fantasy teams for UPW vs GG

The UP Warriorz (UPW) lock horns with the Gujarat Giants (GG) in the 3rd match of the Women's Premier League 2023 on Sunday, March 5, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

It was a disappointing start to the campaign for the Gujarat Giants in many ways as they completely capsized in the face of a Mumbai Indians (MI) assault. Their bowlers couldn't handle the firepower of Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, and Amelia Kerr. Chasing a mammoth total of 208, they were dealt a big blow, with captain Beth Mooney suffering an ankle injury and hobbling off the field.

Once Ashleigh Gardner nicked one to depart for a golden duck, the writing was on the wall for the Giants. They ended up getting bowled out for 64, losing the game by a whopping 143 runs. It remains to be seen how well they recover for their second match, less than 24 hours after their first.

Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Sunday, March 5.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad during the India v South Africa - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

While Sophie Ecclestone is the left-arm spinner everyone will have their eyes on from the UP Warriorz lineup, the experienced and wily Rajeshwari Gayakwad could become a reliable source of points as well. Purchased by the Warriorz for ₹40 lakh, Gayakwad should be one of the three main spinners in the UP lineup.

The Gujarat batters struggled against Saika Ishaque's left-arm spin in the opener and will be doubly cautious in this match, especially when facing Sophie Ecclestone. However, they might not give as much focus and attention when facing Gayakwad, who's a top bowler in her own right.

She has 58 wickets in 55 T20Is at an excellent economy rate and should start this season with a couple of wickets.

#2 Shweta Sehrawat (UP)

Shweta Sehrawat impressed with her performances in the U-19 Women's World Cup

India's U-19 World Cup-winning vice-captain is set to open the batting for the UP Warriorz alongside captain Alyssa Healy. While all the focus will rightfully be on the Australian, the young Shweta could quietly leave her mark on the match.

Shweta finished as the highest run-scorer in the U-19 Women's World Cup, scoring 297 runs in seven matches, averaging 99 at a stellar strike rate of 139.44. While the WPL is definitely a step up in level, she looks like a prodigious talent who can shine at this level. With the UP batting lineup a bit thin till No. 4 or No. 5, Shweta will want to take this opportunity and make the position her own.

She's rightfully lowly owned, but one could benefit from taking a punt on her.

Sophia Dunkley in action in the West Indies v England - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Sophia Dunkley is expected to take Beth Mooney's place in the Gujarat Giants lineup and those are big shoes to fill for the English opener. However, on a good batting wicket, she's someone who can take the game away from the opposition with her confident and positive strokeplay.

She strikes at a run rate of close to 120 in T20Is and is one of the most promising batters in women's cricket right now. Her ownership is understandably low, especially when you consider that she didn't play the last match. However, she is one of the best differentials around and could give your team an edge for this match.

