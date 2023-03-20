WPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 18 - MI vs DC | WPL Fantasy Tips

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) face off in Match 18 of WPL 2023 on Monday, March 20, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

I made one change to the transfers in the previous game, bringing Grace Harris in for Shafali Verma instead of Laura Wolvaardt.

Players playing in Match 17: Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) [UPW] (9.5 Credits); Deepti Sharma (ALL) [UPW] (10.5 Credits); Grace Harris (BAT) [UPW] (8 Credits); Sneh Rana (ALL) [GG] (8.5 Credits); Harleen Deol (BAT) [GG] (8 Credits); Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) [GG] (10.5 Credits); Parshavi Chopra (BOWL) [UPW] (6 Credits); Tanuja Kanwar (BOWL) [GG] (6 Credits), and Alyssa Healy (WK) [UPW] (10 Credits).

Captain: Grace Harris | Vice-Captain: Sophie Ecclestone.

WPL 2023 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

While I have seven transfers remaining, I also have the Super Transfers chip unused. I'll be using that to set my team up for the final three group-stage matches to better preserve my transfers through the tournament.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST; Monday, March 20.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next matchday.

WPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 18 - MI vs DC: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2023 fantasy team for Match 18 - MI vs DC

Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia (MI) (8 Credits).

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues (DC) (9 Credits), Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), and Sophie Devine (RCB) (8.5 Credits)

All-Rounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) (10 Credits), Hayley Matthews (MI) (9 Credits), Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) (10.5 Credits), and Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits).

Bowlers: Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (6 Credits), Shikha Pandey (DC) (8 Credits), and Shreyanka Patil (RCB) (5.5 Credits).

It's a hurried end to the season that will see the Mumbai Indians play twice in less than 20 hours, with the group-stage matches concluding with a doubleheader on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will play two of the remaining three games, with RCB and UPW playing one each.

With the MI-DC fixture up first, I've filled my team with eight players from that game, five from MI, and three from DC. I also have two players from RCB and one from UPW, with Match 19 seeing MI taking on RCB before DC's clash with UPW in the final group-stage clash of WPL 2023.

Yastika Bhatia is the best Indian wicket-keeping option in the game, with Harmanpreet Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Hayley Matthews all must-haves. There's next to no point in explaining how good these MI options are because they've shown it time and again this season.

From DC, I am debating between going with Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues but I am leaning towards the latter, even though she is still due a big knock. Shikha Pandey was the best available Indian bowling option from the side, with Marizanne Kapp another must-have.

Deepti Sharma is arguably the most valuable Indian Fantasy option in the game and I'm glad I don't have to spend a transfer to bring her in before M20. Shreyanka Patil and the in-form Sophie Devine are my representatives from the RCB camp.

Captaincy for Match 18: As is common when it comes to the MI games, the captaincy is likely to end up with one of their all-rounders, with Nat Sciver-Brunt being my preferred choice once again.

WPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 18 - GG vs MI: Final Lineup

Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia (MI) (8 Credits).

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues (DC) (9 Credits), Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), and Sophie Devine (RCB) (8.5 Credits)

All-Rounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) (10 Credits), Hayley Matthews (MI) (9 Credits), Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) (10.5 Credits), and Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits).

Bowlers: Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (6 Credits), Shikha Pandey (DC) (8 Credits), and Shreyanka Patil (RCB) (5.5 Credits).

Note: The players in bold are playing in this WPL game.

