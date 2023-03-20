Create

WPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 18 - MI vs DC | WPL Fantasy Tips

By Shreyas
Modified Mar 20, 2023 18:01 IST
Which of these sides will finish at the top of the WPL 2023 points table and qualify directly for the Final?
Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) face off in Match 18 of WPL 2023 on Monday, March 20, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

I made one change to the transfers in the previous game, bringing Grace Harris in for Shafali Verma instead of Laura Wolvaardt.

Players playing in Match 17: Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) [UPW] (9.5 Credits); Deepti Sharma (ALL) [UPW] (10.5 Credits); Grace Harris (BAT) [UPW] (8 Credits); Sneh Rana (ALL) [GG] (8.5 Credits); Harleen Deol (BAT) [GG] (8 Credits); Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) [GG] (10.5 Credits); Parshavi Chopra (BOWL) [UPW] (6 Credits); Tanuja Kanwar (BOWL) [GG] (6 Credits), and Alyssa Healy (WK) [UPW] (10 Credits).

Captain: Grace Harris | Vice-Captain: Sophie Ecclestone.

WPL 2023 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game
While I have seven transfers remaining, I also have the Super Transfers chip unused. I'll be using that to set my team up for the final three group-stage matches to better preserve my transfers through the tournament.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST; Monday, March 20.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next matchday.

WPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 18 - MI vs DC: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2023 fantasy team for Match 18 - MI vs DC
Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia (MI) (8 Credits).

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues (DC) (9 Credits), Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), and Sophie Devine (RCB) (8.5 Credits)

All-Rounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) (10 Credits), Hayley Matthews (MI) (9 Credits), Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) (10.5 Credits), and Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits).

Bowlers: Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (6 Credits), Shikha Pandey (DC) (8 Credits), and Shreyanka Patil (RCB) (5.5 Credits).

It's a hurried end to the season that will see the Mumbai Indians play twice in less than 20 hours, with the group-stage matches concluding with a doubleheader on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will play two of the remaining three games, with RCB and UPW playing one each.

With the MI-DC fixture up first, I've filled my team with eight players from that game, five from MI, and three from DC. I also have two players from RCB and one from UPW, with Match 19 seeing MI taking on RCB before DC's clash with UPW in the final group-stage clash of WPL 2023.

Yastika Bhatia is the best Indian wicket-keeping option in the game, with Harmanpreet Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Hayley Matthews all must-haves. There's next to no point in explaining how good these MI options are because they've shown it time and again this season.

From DC, I am debating between going with Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues but I am leaning towards the latter, even though she is still due a big knock. Shikha Pandey was the best available Indian bowling option from the side, with Marizanne Kapp another must-have.

Deepti Sharma is arguably the most valuable Indian Fantasy option in the game and I'm glad I don't have to spend a transfer to bring her in before M20. Shreyanka Patil and the in-form Sophie Devine are my representatives from the RCB camp.

Captaincy for Match 18: As is common when it comes to the MI games, the captaincy is likely to end up with one of their all-rounders, with Nat Sciver-Brunt being my preferred choice once again.

WPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 18 - GG vs MI: Final Lineup

Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia (MI) (8 Credits).

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues (DC) (9 Credits), Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), and Sophie Devine (RCB) (8.5 Credits)

All-Rounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) (10 Credits), Hayley Matthews (MI) (9 Credits), Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) (10.5 Credits), and Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits).

Bowlers: Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (6 Credits), Shikha Pandey (DC) (8 Credits), and Shreyanka Patil (RCB) (5.5 Credits).

Note: The players in bold are playing in this WPL game.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
