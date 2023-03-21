WPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 20- UPW vs DC | WPL Fantasy Tips

The UP Warriorz (UPW) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns in the final group-stage fixture of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) on Tuesday, March 21. The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host this contest.

Players playing in Match 19: Sophie Devine (BAT) [RCB] (8.5 Credits), Shreyanka Patil (BOWL) [RCB] (5.5 Credits), Asha Shobana (ALL) [RCB] (6 Credits), Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) [MI] (10 Credits), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) [MI] (10 Credits), Hayley Matthews (ALL) [MI] (9 Credits), Saika Ishaque (BOWL) [MI] (6 Credits), and Yastika Bhatia (WK) [MI] (8 Credits).

WPL 2023 Fantasy team suggested for the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians

We have three players from this game on our team and will make three regular and one uncapped transfer for this match.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST; Tuesday, March 21.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 4.

1) Sophie Devine (BAT) [RCB] (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) [UPW] (9.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Hayley Matthews (ALL) [MI] (9 Credits) - OUT | Grace Harris (BAT) [UPW] (8 Credits) - IN.

3) Asha Shobana (ALL) [RCB] (6 Credits) - OUT | Marizanne Kapp (ALL) [DC] (9 Credits) - IN.

4) Shreyanka Patil (BOWL) [RCB] (5.5 Credits) - OUT | Parshavi Chopra (BOWL) [UPW] (6 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

The transfers for this match could well decide how high we finish in the rankings in WPL 2023 Fantasy. With this being the final match before the playoffs stages, we need to ensure we don't have any players from eliminated teams in our XI. This meant removing all the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players in the side.

Another issue that we need to deal with is that first place in the WPL 2023 points table could still not be decided before this match starts.

If the Mumbai Indians (MI) lose to RCB in the first game of the doubleheader, they are very likely to finish in second place and take on UPW next in the Eliminator on Friday. If MI win, DC will still have a good chance of securing top spot and playing directly in the final with a win over the Warriorz.

Therefore, our transfers will be heavily influenced by the result of the first game of the two doubleheaders.

For now, we are bringing in Marizanne Kapp, the Player of the Match from UPW's previous game in Grace Harris, and the ever-consistent Sophie Ecclestone. Young Parshavi Chopra impressed with her leg spin in the last match and she also gets a spot in the side.

WPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 20 - UPW vs DC: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2023 fantasy team for Match 20 - UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals

Players playing in Match 20: Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) [UPW] (9.5 Credits), Deepti Sharma (ALL) [UPW] (10.5 Credits), Parshavi Chopra (BOWL) [UPW] (6 Credits), Jemimah Rodrigues (BAT) [DC] (9 Credits), Shikha Pandey (BOWL) [DC] (8 Credits), Marizanne Kapp (ALL) [DC] (9 Credits), and Grace Harris (BAT) [UPW] (8 Credits).

There are multiple viable captaincy options ahead of this WPL 2023 match and we'll make our final choice post the toss and after looking at the pitch report.

Other Players

Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) [MI] (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs TBC, Match TBC.

Saika Ishaque (BOWL) [MI] (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs TBC, Match TBC.

Yastika Bhatia (WK) [MI] (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs TBC, Match TBC.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) [MI] (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs TBC, Match TBC.

Poll : 0 votes