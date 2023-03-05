WPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 3 - UPW vs GG | WPL Fantasy Tips

The UP Warriorz (UPW) go up against the Gujarat Giants (GG) in Match 3 of WPL 2023 on Sunday, March 5, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This is the second match of a doubleheader, with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) locking horns in the first game.

Players playing in Match 2: Jemimah Rodrigues (DC) (9 Credits), Smriti Mandhana (RCB) (10.5 Credits), Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits), Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB) (9 Credits), Komal Zanzad (BOWL) (RCB) (6 Credits), Shikha Pandey (DC) (8 Credits), and Renuka Singh (RCB) (9 Credits).

WPL 2023 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

Credits in the bank: 3.5

I have two players from this match in my team and will use three regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST on Sunday, March 5.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3. | Transfers Remaining: 45.

1) Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) - OUT | Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW) (9.5 Credits) - IN

2) Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Alyssa Healy (WK) (UPW) (10 Credits) - IN.

3) Shikha Pandey (DC) (8 Credits) - OUT | Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) (10.5 Credits) - IN.

4) Komal Zanzad (BOWL) (RCB) (6 Credits) - OUT | Tanuja Kanwer (BOWL) (GG) (6 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

I wish I could bring in more players from this fixture, but this is the best I can do for the time being. Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, and Alyssa Healy will be the pillars of this UP Warriorz team and it'll be a blunder to ignore any one of them. While the likes of Tahlia McGrath and Shabnim Ismail are also appealing options, these three will have to do the heavy lifting for now.

As for the uncapped transfer, I'm using it to bring in one of the few Gujarat Giants players who actually had a decent game. Young left-arm spinner Tanuja Kanwer had figures of 1/12 in her two overs and it was puzzling why she didn't get more overs with the ball. She should play more of a role in this match.

For the transfers out, I'm taking two players each from RCB and DC. I'm retaining Richa Ghosh and Renuka Singh ahead of their fixture against MI. Jemimah Rodrigues is the player I'll retain from DC.

WPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 3 - UPW vs GG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2023 Fantasy team for Match 3 - UPW vs GG

Players playing in Match 3: Kiran Navgire (BAT) (UPW) (7 Credits), Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (ALL) (10.5 Credits), Tanuja Kanwer (BOWL) (GG) (6 Credits), Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW) (9.5 Credits), Alyssa Healy (WK) (UPW) (10 Credits), and Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) (10.5 Credits).

Once again, I am faced with a problem of plenty when it comes to captaincy, with Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Ecclestone, Alyssa Healy, and Deepti Sharma as the options I'm considering. While I am inclined to captain the two all-rounders, the pitch report and toss will have the final say in my decision.

Other Players

Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 4.

Pooja Vastrakar (BOWL) (MI) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 4.

Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 4.

Jemimah Rodrigues (DC) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 5.

Renuka Singh (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 5.

