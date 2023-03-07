WPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 5 - DC vs UPW | WPL Fantasy Tips

The UP Warriorz (UPW) go head-to-head against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the fifth match of WPL 2023 on Tuesday, March 7, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Arguably I should've gone for Hayley Matthews over Amelia Kerr or just made an extra transfer to bring her in. Instead, the only change I made was to go for Shreyanka Patil over Saika Ishaque, a 30-odd point loss.

Players playing in Match 4: Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) (ALL) (10 Credits), Pooja Vastrakar (BOWL) (MI) (8.5 Credits), Renuka Singh (RCB) (9 Credits), Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), Amelia Kerr (MI) (ALL) (9 Credits), Shreyanka Patil (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits).

Captain: Ellyse Perry | Vice-Captain: Amelia Kerr.

WPL 2023 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

Credits in the bank: 1.5.I have four players from this fixture already and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday, March 7.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2. | Transfers Remaining: 41.

1) Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) (ALL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW) (9.5 Credits) - IN

2) Amelia Kerr (MI) (ALL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) - IN.

3) Pooja Vastrakar (BOWL) (MI) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Tanuja Kanwer (BOWL) (GG) (6 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

I'm very confused ahead of making my transfers for this match, with the close proximity of the fixtures very much throwing me off my game. I've had a poor start to the tournament, missing out on plenty of hauls so far, and that includes Hayley Matthews' stellar performances in both matches.

Very unlike me, I'm playing it safe with my transfers for this match, going for the tried and tested Marizanne Kapp and Sophie Ecclestone, but I really want to get Tahlia McGrath or Meg Lanning in addition to the two, but I can't figure out the route to do so.

As for the uncapped transfer, unless either of these two sides brings in any new uncapped players into their lineups, I'm using it to bring in Gujarat spinner Tanuja Kanwer from the next match. This is because I already have Kiran Navgire from UP Warriorz as an uncapped option and I don't want to triple up on the UP top three by bringing Shweta Sehrawat in on an uncapped transfer.

WPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 5 - DC vs UPW: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2023 Fantasy team for Match 5 - DC vs UP

Players playing in Match 5: Kiran Navgire (BAT) (UPW) (7 Credits), Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW) (9.5 Credits), Alyssa Healy (WK) (UPW) (10 Credits), Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) (10.5 Credits), Jemimah Rodrigues (DC) (9 Credits), and Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits).

As usual, captaincy is the important thing, and I'm confounded as to who to go for in this match. Marizanne Kapp and Deepti Sharma look very promising as options, but Alyssa Healy is also due some runs. I'll make the final decision based on the toss and the pitch report.

Other Players

Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 7.

Renuka Singh (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 6.

Shreyanka Patil (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 6.

Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 6.

Tanuja Kanwer (BOWL) (GG) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 6.

