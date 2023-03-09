WPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 7 - DC vs MI | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) square off in the seventh match of WPL 2023 on Thursday, March 9, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

I made one extra transfer to my side for the previous match, taking out Pooja Vastrakar and replacing her with Annabel Sutherland.

Players playing in Match 6: Renuka Singh (RCB) (9 Credits), Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), Shreyanka Patil (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits), Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (ALL) (10.5 Credits), Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB) (9 Credits), Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits), Annabel Sutherland (GG) (ALL) (8 Credits), and Tanuja Kanwar (BOWL) (GG) (6 Credits).

Booster Played: Triple Impact.

3X: Ashleigh Gardner | Captain: Annabel Sutherland | Vice-Captain: Ellyse Perry.

WPL 2023 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

Credits in the bank: 3.5.

I only have three players on my team from this match and will make three regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST on Thursday, March 9.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3. | Transfers Remaining: 36.

1) Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) - OUT | Amelia Kerr (MI) (ALL) (9 Credits) - IN

2) Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (ALL) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) - IN.

3) Annabel Sutherland (GG) (ALL) (8 Credits) - OUT | Hayley Matthews (MI) (ALL) (9 Credits) - IN.

4) Tanuja Kanwar (BOWL) (GG) (6 Credits) - OUT | Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (6 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

Not going with any one of the MI all-rounders could spell trouble for my team, and that's why I'm using two of my three regular transfers to bring in Amelia Kerr and Hayley Matthews to join Nat-Sciver Brunt on the side.

However, it leaves Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp, another incoming transfer, as the only DC players on my team, and considering their impressive form, it doesn't feel good picking a team that leans more toward MI. Unfortunately, DC is the only team not to have fielded an uncapped player so far, and hence, I am bringing in the in-form Saika Ishaque as my uncapped transfer.

However, it does feel risky to go without one of Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, and Jess Jonassen ahead of this fixture, and I will be racking my head, trying to figure out a way to bring one of them in.

WPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 7 - DC vs MI: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2023 Fantasy team for Match 7 - DC vs MI

Players playing in Match 7: Jemimah Rodrigues (DC) (9 Credits), Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits), Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) (ALL) (10 Credits), Amelia Kerr (MI) (ALL) (9 Credits), Hayley Matthews (MI) (ALL) (9 Credits), Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (6 Credits), and Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits).

Any of these players could be great captaincy options, to be completely fair, but the in-form Hayley Matthews, Nat-Sciver Brunt, and the all-round abilities of Marizanne Kapp currently catch my eye.

Other Players

Renuka Singh (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 8.

Shreyanka Patil (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 8.

Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 8.

Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 8.

