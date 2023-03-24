WPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for The Eliminator- Match 21- MI vs UPW | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Mumbai Indians and the UP Warriorz lock horns in the Eliminator of WPL 2023 on Friday, March 24, at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

With Grace Harris getting rested in the final group stage game between UPW and DC, I brought in Meg Lanning instead.

Players playing in Match 20: Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) [UPW] (9.5 Credits), Deepti Sharma (ALL) [UPW] (10.5 Credits), Parshavi Chopra (BOWL) [UPW] (6 Credits), Jemimah Rodrigues (BAT) [DC] (9 Credits), Shikha Pandey (BOWL) [DC] (8 Credits), Marizanne Kapp (ALL) [DC] (9 Credits), and Meg Lanning (BAT) [DC] (9.5 Credits).

Captain: Meg Lanning | Vice-Captain: Sophie Ecclestone.

WPL 2023 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

I already have seven players from this fixture and will make only two regular transfers for this match.

Transfer Deadline: 7.30 PM, IST; Friday (March 24)

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2. | Transfers Remaining: 2

1) Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) - OUT | Amelia Kerr (MI) (ALL) (9 Credits) - IN.

2) Meg Lanning (BAT) (DC) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Grace Harris (BAT) (UPW) (8 Credits) - IN.

The most noticeable part about these transfers is that there is no uncapped one. With Saika Ishaque and Parshavi Chopra on the team, I don't need more uncapped players. Also, bringing an uncapped player at the cost of someone from DC who'll definitely play in the final doesn't make sense.

The two overseas players in Marizanne Kapp and Meg Lanning have to make way for Amelia Kerr and Grace Harris. Harris looks like the best option classified as a batter, and it helps that picking her for her POTM-winning performance has been my best captaincy decision this season.

It's a toss-up between Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr for that second MI all-rounder spot, but I am also considering Tahlia McGrath, although there's only an outside chance I go through with that. For now, I'm going with the in-form Kerr over Hayley.

WPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 21 - MI vs UPW: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2023 fantasy team for Match 21 - MI vs UPW

Players playing in Match 21: Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) (ALL) (10 Credits), Amelia Kerr (MI) (ALL) (9 Credits), Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (6 Credits), and Yastika Bhatia (WK) (MI) (8 Credits), Grace Harris (BAT) (UPW), Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW) (9.5 Credits), Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) (10.5 Credits), and Parshavi Chopra (BOWL) (UPW) (6 Credits).

With nine players taking the field, it's going to be hard to decide the captaincy. The all-rounders look like the first choice, but Sophie Ecclestone and Grace Harris are hard to rule out.

Other Players

Jemimah Rodrigues (BAT) (DC) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs TBC, Match 22.

Shikha Pandey (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs TBC, Match 22.

