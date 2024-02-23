WPL 2024 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 1 - MI vs DC | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Women's Premier League (WPL) is back with its second edition on Friday, February 23, as the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals face off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore in the curtain-raiser.

And with it, the official season-long Dream11 Fantasy league for the WPL also makes a return, drawing in plenty of eager fantasy players who'll remain engaged over the next month.

There isn't any major rule change, with five boosters being allowed this season. A total of 50 transfers can be made throughout the season across 22 matches.

So without further ado, let's look at the ideal WPL Fantasy team to kick off WPL 2024.

Transfer Deadline: 08:00 pm on Friday, February 23.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next matchday.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 1 - MI vs DC: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

We return once again to the 22-game WPL Fantasy where there isn't much room for recovery after making errors. One has to be on the money right from the start, and that's what I aim to do with my team selection for the opening clash between MI and DC.

After taking a preliminary look at the WPL Fantasy roster, it's become clear that it won't be easy this season because plenty of batters and bowlers from last season have now been converted into all-rounders, leaving a very limited number of batters and bowlers to select from, and too many in the all-rounders' category.

Coming to the selection for this match, I am fairly confident about MI's chances, and hence, am picking four from their side and only two players from the Delhi Capitals, although that may change post the toss and team news.

Yastika Bhatia is the wicketkeeper of choice. She had a decent WPL 2023, opens the batting, and also has plenty of scope for dismissals. I've gone with Meg Lanning over Shefali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, considering she finished last season as the highest run-scorer.

Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt are no-brainers, and it'll be extremely tough going without either of them for a single MI match this year. Amanjot Kaur was a player I had my eye on from MI, but the left-arm wrist-spinner was classified as an all-rounder, and hence I opted to settle with last season's spin-sensation Saika Ishaque. Pacer Titas Sadhu from the Capitals is my last pick from this match.

As for the others, I'm backing Tahlia Macgrath to come good for the UP Warriorz this season. She should bat at No. 3 or 4 and also contribute heavily with the ball this year, and given her current form, she looks to be a must-have.

Uncapped Shweta Sehrawat from the Warriorz is a great enabler at 7 credits, and considering she opens the batting, she has plenty of scope for points.

I'm backing the Indian duo of Smriti Mandhana and Shreyanka Patil to come good for RCB, and while the latter has done well in the international circuit recently, the same can't be said about Mandhana. Nevertheless, on what should be good batting tracks, a quality batter like her should find her mojo.

And lastly, I'm only picking one player from GG since they play only in M3, and it's seamer Meghna Singh, who's a real bargain at 7.5 credits.

Captaincy for Match 1: Captaincy for this match is only really between three players, all of them overseas. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews are the front-runners, with Meg Lanning also an option.

I'll take the final decision post the toss and the pitch report, with Hayley Matthews very likely to become captain if the wicket shows any signs of offering turn.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 1 - MI vs DC: Final Lineup

Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia (MI) (8.5 Credits)

Batters: Meg Lanning (DC) (10.5 Credits), Smriti Mandhana (RCB) (10.5 Credits), and Shweta Sehrawat (UP) (7 Credits)

All-Rounders: Tahlia McGrath (UPW) (10 Credits), Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) (10 Credits), Hayley Matthews (MI) (9 Credits), and Shreyanka Patil (RCB) (8.5 Credits)

Bowlers: Saika Ishaque (MI) (8 Credits), Titas Sadhu (DC) (8 Credits), and Meghna Singh (GG) (7.5 Credits)

Note: The Players in bold are featuring in this game.