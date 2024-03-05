WPL 2024 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 12 - DC vs MI | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 12th match of WPL 2024 on Tuesday, March 5, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

WPL 2024 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 11: Renuka Singh (RCB) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5 Credits), Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits), Chamari Athapaththu (ALL) (UPW) (10 Credits), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (BOWL) (UPW) (9 Credits), and Kiran Navgire (BAT) (UPW) (7.5 Credits).

Captain: Chamari Athapaththu. | Vice-captain: Smriti Mandhana.

Total Points: 5115.

Overall Rank: 683.

I already have four players from this fixture and plan to use one regular transfer for this one.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST; Tuesday, March 5.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 1 | Transfers Remaining: 22.

1) Chamari Athapaththu (ALL) (UPW) (10 Credits) - OUT | Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits) - IN

I'm purposefully limiting myself to one transfer because I'd be required to take Ashleigh Gardner out to make a 2nd transfer, and that doesn't really make sense, with the Australian set to play in the next fixture against RCB.

However, if the toss and the team lineups make the likes of Amelia Kerr or Hayley Matthews look like must-haves, I will have to drop Gardner for either of them.

For now, Nat Sciver-Brunt is my preferred transfer. While she has done decently with the ball in hand this season, the England all-rounder is yet to fire with the bat, and a big knock is certainly due from her.

There isn't any quality uncapped option from either team, but if either side brings in an option worth considering, I'll make that move.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 12 - DC vs MI: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2024 Fantasy Team for Match 12 - DC vs MI

Players playing in Match 12: Yastika Bhatia (MI) (8.5 Credits), Shafali Verma (DC) (10 Credits), Jess Jonassen (DC) (9.5 Credits), Alice Capsey (DC) (9 Credits), and Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits).

After her POTM-winning performance against the Gujarat Giants, Jess Jonassen is definitely one to consider for captaincy, but the frontrunner remains Nat Sciver-Brunt. The other three players in Yastika Bhatia, Alice Capsey, and Shafali Verma are also pretty decent captaincy picks, and selecting the vice-captain won't be an easy task.

Other Players

Renuka Singh (RCB) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 13.

Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 13.

Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 13.

Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 13.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad (BOWL) (UPW) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 14.

Kiran Navgire (BAT) (UPW) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 14.