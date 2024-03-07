WPL 2024 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 14 - UPW vs MI | WPL Fantasy Tips

The UP Warriorz (UPW) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) face off in the 14th match of WPL 2024 on Thursday, March 7, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

WPL 2024 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 13: Renuka Singh (RCB) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits), Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5 Credits), Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (10 Credits), Sophie Devine (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), and Tanuja Kanwar (ALL) (GG) (7 Credits).

Captain: Sophie Devine. | Vice-captain: Ashleigh Gardner.

Total Points: 5639.5

Overall Rank: 855.

I have three players from this fixture on my team and intend to make three regular transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST; Thursday, March 7

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 18.

1) Sophie Devine (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) - OUT | Grace Harris (ALL) (UPW) (9 Credits) - IN

2) Tanuja Kanwar (ALL) (GG) (7 Credits) - OUT | Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits) - IN

3) Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (10 Credits) - OUT | Amelia Kerr (ALL) (MI) (10 Credits) - IN

After making only a transfer each in the last few matches, I'm stocking up on players from the UP Warriorz and the Mumbai Indians ahead of their M14 clash. The Warriorz play once again tomorrow against the Delhi Capitals, and with two players from DC and three from UPW, my team is well set for that game as well.

Coming to today's transfers, all-rounders are the strengths of both teams. I'm backing Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr to come good in this match after a total off-day against DC for both of them, with the latter in particular, getting taken apart in her spell with the ball.

Not owning Hayley Matthews or Harmanpreet Kaur is worrying, but in a team like MI that's filled with superstars, you're always going to miss someone or the other.

As for the transfer from the UP Warriorz, I've decided to go with their talisman Grace Harris ahead of Chamari Athapaththu because of her solid record against the Mumbai Indians. However, if Tahlia McGrath returns to the team to reclaim her place at No. 3, I might consider bringing her in.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 14 - UPW vs MI: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2024 Fantasy Team for Match 14 - UPW vs MI

Players playing in Match 14: Yastika Bhatia (MI) (8.5 Credits), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (BOWL) (UPW) (9 Credits), Kiran Navgire (BAT) (UPW) (7.5 Credits), Grace Harris (ALL) (UPW) (9 Credits), Amelia Kerr (ALL) (MI) (10 Credits), and Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits).

The three all-rounders are the favorites for captaincy, but the attacking Yastika Bhatia is also an option, with her dismissals behind the stumps and attacking batting up front. Grace Harris is sure to be one of the captaincy picks since she's the only contender from the UP Warriorz.

Other Players

Renuka Singh (RCB) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 17.

Jess Jonassen (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 15.

Shafali Verma (DC) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 15.

Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 17.

Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 17.