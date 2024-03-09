WPL 2024 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 16 - MI vs GG | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Mumbai Indians take on the Gujarat Giants in the 16th match of WPL 2024 on Saturday, March 9, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

With Marizanne Kapp not in DC's starting XI, I backed Annabel Sutherland to come good, but once again, the Australian didn't get enough opportunity to make a difference.

Players playing in Match 15: Jess Jonassen (DC) (9.5 Credits), Annabel Sutherland (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits), Saima Thakor (BOWL) (UPW) (5 Credits), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (BOWL) (UPW) (9 Credits), Kiran Navgire (BAT) (UPW) (7.5 Credits), Grace Harris (ALL) (UPW) (9 Credits), and Shafali Verma (DC) (10 Credits).

Captain: Grace Harris. | Vice-captain: Annabel Sutherland.

Total Points: 6503.5.

Overall Rank: 879.

I have two players from this fixture on my team and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer here.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST; Saturday, March 9.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 15.

1) Kiran Navgire (BAT) (UPW) (7.5 Credits) - OUT | Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10.5 Credits) - IN

2) Annabel Sutherland (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) - OUT | Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG) (10 Credits) - IN

3) Grace Harris (ALL) (UPW) (9 Credits) - OUT | Tanuja Kanwar (ALL) (GG) (7 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

With the Gujarat Giants playing their final match of the season ahead of the Mumbai Indians, it is essential to include a capped player from their team, and I'm backing Ashleigh Gardner to deliver. She is the team's premier bowler, and while she hasn't done much with the bat, she could do so today when she gets the opportunity against a quality MI bowling attack.

Tanuja Kanwar is a shoo-in as the uncapped transfer, and she should easily pick up another 50 or 60-point haul with ease.

I am also keen on bringing Harmanpreet Kaur as a set-and-forget option in place of the misfiring Kiran Navgire. MI is sure to make the playoffs, and having Kaur as one of the batters reduces the amount of future transfers I have to make for that position.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 16 - MI vs GG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2024 Fantasy Team for Match 16 - MI vs GG

Players playing in Match 16: Yastika Bhatia (MI) (8.5 Credits), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits), Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10.5 Credits), Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG) (10 Credits), and Tanuja Kanwar (ALL) (GG) (7 Credits).

Nat Sciver-Brunt comes off a POTM-winning performance despite not being at her best, and on what is a great batting surface, she could go one better than she did in the last match and score a half-century besides her contributions with the ball. Ashleigh Gardner is always a dependable captaincy pick, with Harmanpreet Kaur also in the fray courtesy of her exploits with the bat.

