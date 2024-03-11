WPL 2024 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 18 - GG vs UPW | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Gujarat Giants and the UP Warriorz will face off in the 18th match of WPL 2024 on Monday, March 11, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

My last-minute decision to switch to Alice Capsey from Meg Lanning turned out to be a good one, with the English all-rounder having an excellent game with the bat and also creating an impact with the ball.

WPL 2024 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 17: Jess Jonassen (DC) (9.5 Credits), Shafali Verma (DC) (10 Credits, Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits), Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5 Credits), Alice Capsey (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits), and Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits).

Captain: Marizanne Kapp | Vice-captain: Alice Capsey

Total Points: 7186

Overall Rank: 844

I have three players from this fixture on my team and plan to make one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7.30pm IST; Monday, March 11

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 1 | Transfers Remaining: 12

1) Alice Capsey (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) - OUT | Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) (10.5 Credits) - IN

2) Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5 Credits) - OUT | Tanuja Kanwar (ALL) (GG) (7 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

While I'd like to make another transfer, there's no one apart from Beth Mooney who I'd like to bring in from the Giants. While the likes of Grace Harris or even Alyssa Healy are appealing from the Warriorz, it doesn't make sense to stock up on players from them since this is their last group-stage match.

Depending on who wins the toss, I will take a final call on if I'm making two regular transfers.

Deepti Sharma is the one I'm sure I'll bring in, with the Indian all-rounder really upping her game in the last few matches. She single-handedly powered UPW in the last match, scoring a whopping 267 Fantasy points in that one game alone. if she continues batting up the order and bowling 3-4 overs, she could rack up the points in this match as well.

Tanuja Kanwar is the obvious choice for the uncapped transfer as she continues her stellar tournament with the ball. However, for those looking for a cheaper option, young GG pacer Shabnam Shakil looks like a solid pick.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 18 - GG vs UPW: Thoughts and captaincy tips

Best WPL 2024 Fantasy Team for Match 18 - GG vs UPW

Players playing in Match 18: Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG) (10 Credits), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (BOWL) (UPW) (9 Credits), Saima Thakor (BOWL) (UPW) (5 Credits), Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) (10.5 Credits), and Tanuja Kanwar (ALL) (GG) (7 Credits).

Ashleigh Gardner and Deepti Sharma look like the only and obvious choices for captaincy. If I make another transfer to bring Beth Mooney or Grace Harris in, then the captaincy call would be more interesting.

Other Players

Yastika Bhatia (MI) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 19.

Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 19.

Jess Jonassen (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 20.

Shafali Verma (DC) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 20.

Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 19.

Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 20.