WPL 2024 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 19 - MI vs RCB | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lock horns in the penultimate group-stage match of WPL 2024 on Tuesday, March 12, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

My last-minute punt on Chamari Athapathu over Deepti Sharma proved catastrophic, with the Indian all-rounder putting in a third consecutive all-round masterclass against the odds. However, the move to bring Beth Mooney in by making an extra transfer worked better.

WPL 2024 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 18: Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG) (10 Credits), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (BOWL) (UPW) (9 Credits), Beth Mooney (WK) (GG) (10.5 Credits), Saima Thakor (BOWL) (UPW) (5 Credits), Chamari Athapaththu (ALL) (UPW) (10 Credits), and Tanuja Kanwar (ALL) (GG) (7 Credits).

Captain: Chamari Athapaththu | Vice-captain: Beth Mooney

Total Points: 7507

Overall Rank: 898

I have three players from this fixture on my team and plan to make three regular and one uncapped transfer here.

Transfer Deadline: 7.30 pm IST; Tuesday, March 12

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 8

1) Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG) (10 Credits) - OUT | Sophie Molineux (BOWL) (RCB) (8.5 Credits) - IN

2) Rajeshwari Gayakwad (BOWL) (UPW) (9 Credits) - OUT | Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits) - IN

3) Chamari Athapaththu (ALL) (UPW) (10 Credits) - OUT | Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (8 Credits) - IN

4) Saima Thakor (BOWL) (UPW) (5 Credits) - OUT | Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

With the group stage ending, one should be careful in managing their transfers out, with players from teams likely to be eliminated not needed for the two playoff matches. Based on the current scenario, it seems likely that DC, MI, and RCB will be the three teams qualifying for the playoffs if RCB can avoid a defeat by a sizeable margin in this game.

That makes it prudent to take out the UPW players still on the team.

Coming to the transfers in, Hayley Matthews seems like a great all-round pick, and she could especially star with the ball on the low and slow Delhi surfaces, while she's also due a big knock with the bat. Sophie Molineux is a more risky punt, but with her opening the batting last game, coupled with her completing her full quota of overs in most matches, she has a very high points ceiling.

Saika Ishaque has recovered well after a poor start to the season and hasn't gone wicketless in her last four outings. She's a set-and-forget Indian bowling pick who could trouble this RCB batting lineup.

Lastly, Asha Shobana is the best uncapped option from this fixture and after a solid spell of 1/29 against DC in their last outing, she'll look to help her side make the playoffs in this one.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 19 - MI vs RCB: Thoughts and captaincy tips

Best WPL 2024 Fantasy Team for Match 19 - MI vs RCB

Players playing in Match 19: Yastika Bhatia (MI) (8.5 Credits), Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits), Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10.5 Credits), Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits), Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (8 Credits), Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5 Credits), and Sophie Molineux (BOWL) (RCB) (8.5 Credits).

There are plenty of options to choose from for captaincy, but the standouts remain Hayley Matthews, Smriti Mandhana, and Harmanpreet Kaur, with Sophie Molineux a powerful differential pick. The toss will have the final say, although I am leaning heavily toward the Caribbean all-rounder.

Other Players

Beth Mooney (WK) (GG) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 20.

Jess Jonassen (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 20.

Shafali Verma (DC) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 20.

Tanuja Kanwar (ALL) (GG) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 20.