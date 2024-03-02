WPL 2024 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 9 - RCB vs MI | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Royal Challengers Bangalore go up against the Mumbai Indians in the ninth match of WPL 2024 on Saturday, March 2, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

With Tahlia McGrath replaced by Chamari Athapaththu in UPW's playing XI, I too made the same change to my team for yesterday's match, which turned out quite well.

WPL 2024 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 8: Meghna Singh (GG) (BOWL) (7.5 Credits), Tanuja Kanwar (ALL) (GG) (7 Credits), Chamari Athapaththu (ALL) (UPW) (10 Credits), and Grace Harris (ALL) (UPW) (9 Credits).

Captain: Chamari Athapaththu. | Vice-Captain: Grace Harris.

Total Points: 3084.

I intend to use my Double Up (2X) booster in the Bangalore leg itself due to the possibility of higher-scoring matches and that's why I'm targeting this one. My team is well set up for the booster with four players already on the team. I'll make six regular and one uncapped transfer in this match.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST; Saturday, March 2.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 6 | Transfers Remaining: 24.

1) Chamari Athapaththu (ALL) (UPW) (10 Credits) - OUT | Amelia Kerr (ALL) (MI) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Meghna Singh (GG) (BOWL) (7.5 Credits) - OUT | Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC) (10 Credits) - OUT | Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits) - IN.

4) Grace Harris (ALL) (UPW) (9 Credits) - OUT | Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits) - IN.

5) Shikha Pandey (ALL) (DC) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Sophie Molineux (BOWL) (RCB) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

6) Minnu Mani (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits) - OUT | Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (8 Credits) - IN.

7) Tanuja Kanwar (ALL) (GG) (7 Credits) - OUT | Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

With four players already there on the team from RCB, the priority is to bring in players from MI, and all the usual suspects make the cut.

I'm getting the trio of overseas all-rounders from MI, and I expect Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews, who haven't quite lived up to their performances from last season, to join Amelia Kerr in racking up the points. Asha Shobana slots in as the fourth all-rounder as an uncapped transfer.

Harmanpreet Kaur should return as the captain and she takes up the all-important third batting slot while Saika Ishaque fills up one for the bowlers. The final bowlers' slot could go to either Sophie Molineux, Issy Wong, or Georgia Wareham, and while I'm currently leaning toward the former, Wong, Wareham, or even Shabnim Ismail (if she returns to the XI) are options there.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 9 - RCB vs MI: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2024 Fantasy Team for Match 9 - RCB vs MI

Players playing in Match 9: Renuka Singh (RCB) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits), Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB) (9 Credits), Sabbhineni Meghana (BAT) (RCB) (8.5 Credits), Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5 Credits), Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (8 Credits), Sophie Molineux (BOWL) (RCB) (8.5 Credits), Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits), Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits), and Amelia Kerr (ALL) (MI) (10 Credits).

Captaincy in such a big booster makes all the difference and I don't want to take too much of a risk here. I'm likely to go with two of the three MI all-rounders as my captain and vice-captain but the in-form Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur could also be considered.