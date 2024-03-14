WPL 2024 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for The Eliminator: Match 21 - MI vs RCB | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face off in the Eliminator of WPL 2024 for a place in the final against the Delhi Capitals on Friday, March 14, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The decision to back Marizanne Kapp over Meg Lanning proved the right call as the Proteas all-rounder made the most of the seamer-friendly conditions bowling first.

WPL 2024 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 20: Tanuja Kanwar (ALL) (GG) (7 Credits), Beth Mooney (WK) (GG) (10.5 Credits), Jess Jonassen (DC) (9.5 Credits), Shafali Verma (DC) (10 Credits), Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits), and Shabnam Shakil (BOWL) (GG) (5 Credits).

Captain: Marizanne Kapp. | Vice-captain: Shafali Verma.

Total Points: 8254

Overall Rank: 873

With five players on the team from this fixture, I plan to make three regular transfers here.

Transfer Deadline: 7.30 pm IST; Friday, March 15.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 4

1) Beth Mooney (WK) (GG) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB) (9 Credits) - IN

2) Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits) - IN

3) Tanuja Kanwar (ALL) (GG) (7 Credits) - OUT | Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB) (10.5 Credits) - IN

While I usually would've fancied MI to win this match-up, RCB's crushing win against MI only a couple of days ago makes it clear that this could go either way. I have two players from RCB and three from MI going into this match, and fittingly, it'll be four from each team once I'm done with my transfers.

With Yastika Bhatia ruled out of MI's last game due to an illness, it remains to be seen if she'll be fit enough to be in their playing XI in this one. Regardless, Richa Ghosh's form has been really impressive in the last few matches, and she should be a key figure for RCB in this knockout match.

Ellyse Perry bowled only six overs in as many matches before her mind-blowing spell against MI. The Australian seamer's nip-backers were too hot to handle for all the MI batters, and while it's unlikely she produces a haul of the same magnitude once again, the in-form all-rounder is one of the best options in the game now.

Lastly, the MI vice-captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has had an underwhelming WPL 2024 by her standards, not scoring a single half-century so far. In addition to what she can do with the ball, she's a force to reckon with at No. 3 once she gets going and seems a worthwhile transfer in.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 21 - MI vs RCB: Thoughts and captaincy tips

Best WPL 2024 Fantasy Team for Match 21 - MI vs RCB

Players playing in Match 21: Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB) (9 Credits), Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits), Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10.5 Credits), Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits), Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (8 Credits), Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5 Credits), Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB) (10.5 Credits), and Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits).

There are a whole host of captaincy options to consider, but the overseas all-rounders stand out. Harmanpreet Kaur might have gotten out for a duck in the last match, but both her and Smriti Mandhana are also captaincy contenders.

Other Players

Jess Jonassen (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs TBC, Match 22.

Shafali Verma (DC) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs TBC, Match 22.

Shabnam Shakil (BOWL) (GG) (5 Credits) | Next Fixture: None