WPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 13 - DC vs MI | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals (DC) go up against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 13th match of WPL 2025 on Friday, February 28, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The choice to captain Ashleigh Gardner over Ellyse Perry worked well, as the law of averages caught up to the latter as she finally had one off-day with the bat.

WPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 12: Renuka Singh Thakur (BOWL) (RCB), Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG), Priya Mishra (BOWL) (GG), Beth Mooney (WK) (GG), Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB), Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB), Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB), and Kashvee Gautam (BOWL) (GG).

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner | Vice-Captain: Ellyse Perry

Total Points: 10,347

I have three players on my team from this match and plan to use three regular transfers to add to them.

Transfer Deadline: 7.30pm IST; Friday, February 28.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 16

1) Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG) - OUT | Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI) - IN

2) Beth Mooney (WK) (GG) - OUT | Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) - IN

3) Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB) - OUT | Jess Jonassen (ALL) (DC) - IN

With there being no reliable uncapped options on either team to bring in, I've decided to make only three regular transfers for this match. Hayley Matthews is a WPL Fantasy must-have, and while she's yet to get to her best with bat and ball, she's still scoring Fantasy points consistently.

Marizanne Kapp is slowly regaining her form with the ball, and she'll be crucial in stopping the in-form Nat Sciver-Brunt. It's hard to envision a WPL Fantasy team for a DC match without her.

After her promotion to No. 3, it's hard to ignore Jess Jonassen as a Fantasy option, and given her good record with the ball against MI as well, she's someone I could even consider for the captain's or vice-captain's armband.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 13 - DC vs MI: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 13 - DC vs MI

Players playing in Match 13: Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI), Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI), Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI), Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC), and Jess Jonassen (ALL) (DC).

Almost all these players could be considered potential WPL Fantasy captaincy picks for this match. Based on current form and level of ownership, Nat Sciver-Brunt is all but certain to feature as my captain or vice-captain. The other three overseas all-rounders are the frontrunners for the other captaincy slot.

Other Players

Renuka Singh Thakur (BOWL) (RCB) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 14

Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 14

Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 14

Priya Mishra (BOWL) (GG) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 15

Kashvee Gautam (BOWL) (GG) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 15

