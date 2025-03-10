WPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 19 - MI vs GG | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Gujarat Giants (GG) in the 19th match of WPL 2025 on Monday, March 10, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

While I was pleased with my decision to captain Grace Harris in M18, I did feel I could've scored more Fantasy points than I eventually did in that high-scoring game.

WPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 18: Grace Harris (ALL) (UPW), Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW), Kranti Goud (BOWL) (UPW), Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB), Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB), Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB), and Shweta Sehrawat (BAT) (UPW).

Captain: Grace Harris. | Vice-Captain: Ellyse Perry.

Total Points: 13,758.5.

I have three players from this fixture on my team and plan to make three regular transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 7.30 pm IST; Monday, March 10.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 5.

1) Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB) - OUT | Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) - IN

2) Grace Harris (ALL) (UPW) - OUT | Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI) - IN

3) Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) - OUT | Amelia Kerr (ALL) (MI) - IN

With MI playing once again tomorrow in M20, I'm loading up on players from their team. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews are must-haves at this point, but I'm also quite excited about Amelia Kerr.

With Yastika Bhatia not in great form, Kerr was promoted up the order as an opener in MI's last outing against UPW. While the NZ all-rounder couldn't make the most of it, she's likely to retain that batting position in this match, and given her quality, she could record a sizeable WPL Fantasy points haul in this match.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 19 - MI vs GG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 19 - MI vs GG

Players playing in Match 19: Priya Mishra (BOWL) (GG), Kashvee Gautam (BOWL) (GG), Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI), Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI), and Amelia Kerr (ALL) (MI).

Booster Used: Triple Scorer

While I usually would captain Ashleigh Gardner or Nat Sciver-Brunt without a question, Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr's recent performances make it more difficult to land on any one captaincy option.

Since I have four quality overseas captaincy choices in this match, I plan to use the Triple Scorer Booster and maximize my scores from this fixture. I'll make the final captaincy decisions after the pitch report and the toss.

Other Players

Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 20

Kranti Goud (BOWL) (UPW) | Next Fixture: NA

Shweta Sehrawat (BAT) (UPW) | Next Fixture: NA

Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC) | Next Fixture: vs TBC

Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 20

