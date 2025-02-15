WPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 2 - MI vs DC | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) face off in the 2nd match of WPL 2025 on Saturday, February 15, at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

The few last-minute changes made, including the decision to play the Power Overseas Player booster, worked wonders because my captain Ashleigh Gardner had an outstanding game where she shone with both bat and ball, scoring runs, picking up wickets, and Fantasy points for fun.

WPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 1: Beth Mooney (WK) (GG), Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB), Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB), Georgia Wareham (ALL) (RCB), Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG), Deandra Dottin (ALL) (GG), and Renuka Singh Thakur (BOWL) (RCB).

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner. | Vice-Captain: Beth Mooney.

Booster Played: Power Overseas Player.

Total Points: 1758.

I have four players on my team from this fixture and I'm likely to make two regular transfers and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST; Saturday, February 15

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 48.

1) Deandra Dottin (ALL) (GG) - OUT | Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) - IN

2) Georgia Wareham (ALL) (RCB) - OUT | Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) - IN

3) Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB) - OUT | Akshita Maheshwari (ALL) (MI) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

Two seam-bowling all-rounders who will be crucial to their respective teams' chances of making the playoffs are Nat Sciver-Brunt and Marizanne Kapp. Sciver-Brunt is the second-highest run-scorer for the Mumbai Indians in the WPL behind only Harmanpreet Kaur, having also picked up 20 wickets in 19 matches.

Meanwhile, Marizanne Kapp is the joint-highest wicket-taker for the Delhi Capitals, with 20 wickets in 16 matches. She's a wizard with the new ball and a genuine wicket-taker. She also has the best economy rate in the WPL (5.96) and has bowled the most maiden overs in the league. She's also a solid batter, scoring 256 runs at an average of 32 in the WPL.

Lastly, uncapped seam-bowling all-rounder Akshita Maheshwari could replace the injured Pooja Vastrakar in MI's playing XI, making her an exciting option to bring in using the free uncapped transfer.

As for the transfers out, RCB's next match is on Monday against DC, while GG plays a day earlier. As a result, Richa Ghosh and Georgia Wareham make their way out from the defending champions while Deandra Dottin is the only transfer out from Gujarat.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 2 - MI vs DC: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 2 - MI vs DC

Players playing in Match 2: Harmanpreet Kaur (MI), Shafali Verma (DC), Radha Yadav (DC), Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI), Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC), and Akshita Maheshwari (ALL) (MI).

The two all-rounders Nat Sciver-Brunt and Marizanne Kapp are the standout captaincy choices on paper, but let's not discount the two powerful Indian batters in Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur.

Shafali is a risky pick given her poor record against MI, but given how hard she goes at the bowlers in the powerplay, she could also record an explosive haul. Harmanpreet is a more reliable option, especially if MI is chasing. She has scored 338 runs in nine innings while chasing, averaging 67.6 and scoring at a strike rate of 138.5, making her a dangerous captaincy alternative.

Other Players

Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 3

Beth Mooney (WK) (GG) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 3

Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 4

Renuka Singh Thakur (BOWL) (RCB) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 4

