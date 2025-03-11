WPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 20 - MI vs RCB | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 20th match of WPL 2025 on Tuesday, March 11, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

My Triple Scorer booster worked decently, although I hoped for a better performance with the bat from my 3X Amelia Kerr. The call to bring Simran Shaikh using my uncapped transfer helped me earn a few handy points.

WPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 19: Priya Mishra (BOWL) (GG), Kashvee Gautam (BOWL) (GG), Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI), Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI), Simran Shaikh (BAT) (GG), and Amelia Kerr (ALL) (MI).

Booster Played: Triple Scorer.

3X: Amelia Kerr. | Captain: Hayley Matthews. | Vice-Captain: Ashleigh Gardner.

Total Points: 14,760.5.

I have five players from this fixture on my team and intend to make one regular transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7.30 pm IST; Tuesday, March 11.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 1 | Transfers Remaining: 4.

1) Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG) - OUT | Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB) - IN

With only three matches remaining in the tournament, and five transfers to play with, I'll have to play it safe yet again in this match. Ellyse Perry loves playing against MI and on what looks like a great surface for batting, it'll be too much of a risk to go without her, but bringing her in is the only transfer I will make.

However, if either team names a new uncapped player in their lineup, I shall consider making a transfer to bring them in like I did with Simran Shaikh in yesterday's match.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 20 - MI vs RCB: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 20 - MI vs RCB

Players playing in Match 20: Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI), Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI), Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB), Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB), and Amelia Kerr (ALL) (MI).

With four top overseas all-rounders followed by Richa Ghosh and Smriti Mandhana, there's no shortage of WPL Fantasy captaincy options for this fixture. I could both rejoice or regret my final decision, but as of now, Hayley Matthews slightly edges out the other players courtesy her improved batting form coming into this match.

Ellyse Perry is likely to be either the captain or vice-captain so that I can get some cover in case RCB have a good outing.

Other Players

Priya Mishra (BOWL) (GG) | Next Fixture: vs TBC, Match 21

Kranti Goud (BOWL) (UPW) | Next Fixture: NA

Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC) | Next Fixture: vs TBC

Kashvee Gautam (BOWL) (GG) | Next Fixture: vs TBC, Match 21

Simran Shaikh (BAT) (GG) | Next Fixture: vs TBC, Match 21

