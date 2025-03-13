WPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 21 - MI vs GG | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the Gujarat Giants (GG) in the Eliminator of WPL 2025. The match is set to be played on Thursday, March 13, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Ad

The punt to captain Amelia Kerr in M20 didn't work out, with the usual suspects Nat Sciver-Brunt and Ellyse Perry having another solid outing.

WPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 20: Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI), Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI), Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB), Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB), Prema Rawat (BOWL) (RCB), and Amelia Kerr (ALL) (MI).

Ad

Trending

Captain: Amelia Kerr. | Vice-Captain: Hayley Matthews.

Total Points: 15,480.

I have six players from this fixture and plan to make one regular transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7.30 pm IST; Thursday, March 13.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 1 | Transfers Remaining: 3.

1) Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB) - OUT | Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG) - IN

Ad

While there are a plethora of options one could bring in from the Gujarat Giants, captain Ashleigh Gardner is the best bet. She is the highest point-scorer in WPL Fantasy from the Giants this season, and has been in decent batting form in the tournament.

A complete all-rounder who has an impressive record at the venue, expect Gardner to have a solid outing.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 21 - MI vs GG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 21 - MI vs GG

Players playing in Match 21: Priya Mishra (BOWL) (GG), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI), Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI), Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG), Simran Shaikh (BAT) (GG), Kashvee Gautam (BOWL) (GG), and Amelia Kerr (ALL) (MI).

Ad

After taking a risk and captaining Amelia Kerr in MI's last outing, I will likely play it safe in this crunch match and back the more in-form Nat Sciver-Brunt or Hayley Matthews with the captaincy. Ash Gardner, Amelia Kerr, and Kashvee Gautam are the options for vice-captaincy, and that's a call I'll take closer to the toss.

Other Players

Prema Rawat (BOWL) (RCB) | Next Fixture: NA

Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) | Next Fixture: NA

Ad

Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC) | Next Fixture: vs TBC, Match 22

Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB) | Next Fixture: NA

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️