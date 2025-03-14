WPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 22 - DC vs MI | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final of WPL 2025 on Saturday, March 15, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Due to an unexpected glitch, my transfer count was reset to 25 ahead of the playoffs. I used six of them to get a complete XI out for M21, earning a whopping 1300+ points haul after captaining Hayley Matthews.

WPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 21: Tanuja Kanwar (BOWL) (GG), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI), Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI), Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG), Simran Shaikh (BAT) (GG), Kashvee Gautam (BOWL) (GG), Yastika Bhatia (WK) (MI), Bharti Fulmali (BAT) (GG), Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI), Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI), and Amelia Kerr (ALL) (MI).

Captain: Hayley Matthews. | Vice-Captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Total Points: 16,833.

Transfers aren't a problem for my team ahead of this Final, and I'll once again look to put out a full XI of players from this match.

Transfer Deadline: 7.30 pm IST; Saturday, March 15.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 6 | Transfers Remaining: 13.

1) Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG) - OUT | Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC) - IN

2) Tanuja Kanwar (BOWL) (GG) - OUT | Jess Jonassen (ALL) (DC) - IN

3) Kashvee Gautam (BOWL) (GG) - OUT | Titas Sadhu (BOWL) (DC) - IN

4) Simran Shaikh (BAT) (GG) - OUT | Jemimah Rodrigues (BAT) (DC) - IN

5) Bharti Fulmali (BAT) (GG) - OUT | Shikha Pandey (ALL) (DC) - IN

6) Amelia Kerr (ALL) (MI) - OUT | Shabnim Ismail (BOWL) (MI) - IN

The main issue when you look at both teams' lineups on the WPL Fantasy site is that there aren't enough players classified as 'Bowlers' who feature in the playing XI. Therefore, I have to sacrifice one overseas player to bring Shabnim Ismail in to put out a complete playing XI, and with Amelia Kerr moving back up to the middle order, I'm opting to go without her for this match.

Now, I could also opt to go one player short and pick a 4th overseas player of my choice other than Shabnim, and that's a call I'll make closer to the deadline.

The rest of the transfers are fairly routine. Jess Jonassen is the pick of the DC all-rounders courtesy her quality batting performances this season and her solid bowling record against MI. Shikha Pandey has been a consistent wicket-taker for DC throughout the season, and should have another good game.

Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues are shoo-ins as they help fill the batters' slots, with the former having an excellent season with the bat. Lastly, Titas Sadhu is an Indian bowling option who helps fill up a bowler's slot on the team, but I'm hoping the DC seamer can create an impact with the ball.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 22 - DC vs MI: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 22 - DC vs MI

Players playing in Match 22: Jess Jonassen (ALL) (DC), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI), Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI), Titas Sadhu (BOWL) (DC), Shabnim Ismail (BOWL) (MI), Jemimah Rodrigues (BAT) (DC), Shikha Pandey (ALL) (DC), Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC), Yastika Bhatia (WK) (MI), Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) and Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI).

I'm not too keen on captaining any of the Indian players in this fixture, and with Shabnim Ismail not in my plans either given her relatively lower points ceiling, I have the captaincy debate rounded down to the three star overseas all-rounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, and Jess Jonassen.

Sciver-Brunt's terrific record in the WPL playoffs and her overall form this season makes her a compelling pick, but with Matthews also in great touch, it's hard to separate the two. Jess Jonassen is an intriguing alternative, given her very high points ceiling now that she's batting at No.3.

