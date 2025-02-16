WPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 3 - GG vs UPW | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Gujarat Giants (GG) will play the UP Warriorz (UPW) in the 3rd match of WPL 2025 on Sunday, February 16, at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Ad

With Marizanne Kapp missing from DC's XI, my decision to back Alice Capsey instead worked out decently, although going for Annabel Sutherland could've yielded more points in hindsight.

WPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 2: Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI), Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC), Radha Yadav (BOWL) (DC), Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI), Alice Capsey (ALL) (DC), and Jintimani Kalita (BOWL) (MI).

Ad

Trending

Captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt. | Vice-Captain: Alice Capsey

Total Points: 2457.5

I have two players on my team from this fixture and plan to make three regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST; Sunday, February 16.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 45.

1) Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) - OUT | Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) - IN

Ad

2) Alice Capsey (ALL) (DC) - OUT | Chamari Athapaththu (ALL) (UPW) - IN

3) Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) - OUT | Tahlia McGrath (ALL) (UPW) - IN

4) Jintimani Kalita (BOWL) (MI) - OUT | Kashvee Gautam (BOWL) (GG) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner are the talismans for the Gujarat Giants, and with them already on my team, I thought I'd use three transfers to bring in three exciting all-rounders from the UP Warriorz.

Ad

Deepti Sharma had a phenomenal WPL 2024 with the bat, and towards the latter half of the season (In Tahlia McGrath's absence), she batted as high as No. 3, and with her captaining the team this time around, she could be highly involved with both the bat and the ball.

In Alyssa Healy's absence, Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu is set to open the batting and contribute 3-4 overs of off-spin with the ball. She didn't have the best time last season, but comes into WPL 2025 on the back of a solid Super Smash in New Zealand, finishing the tournament as the third-highest wicket-taker.

Ad

Lastly, the current Australian vice-captain Tahlia McGrath is a differential option who could score big. The seam-bowling all-rounder is expected to bat at No. 3 or 4 for the Warriorz, and with Saima Thakor the only recognized front-line seamer for UPW, she could also get some overs in with the ball. She should bounce back strongly from a disappointing WPL 2024 campaign to deliver.

GG pacer Kashvee Gautham is my uncapped transfer in, and while the youngster didn't have the easiest of outings against RCB, she could well end up among the wickets tonight.

Ad

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 3 - GG vs UPW: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 3 - GG vs UPW

Players playing in Match 3: Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG), Beth Mooney (WK) (GG), Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW), Kashvee Gautam (BOWL) (GG), Tahlia McGrath (ALL) (UPW), and Chamari Athapaththu (ALL) (UPW).

Ad

Everyone apart from Kashvee Gautam are potent captaincy options in this fixture, but with the wicket at the Kotambi Stadium showing signs of slowing down, the spin-bowling all-rounders will have a huge say in how this game goes.

That makes Ashleigh Gardner, Chamari Athapaththu and Deepti Sharma slightly better options than the rest.

Other Players

Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 4

Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 4

Ad

Renuka Singh Thakur (BOWL) (RCB) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 4

Radha Yadav (BOWL) (DC) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 4

Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️