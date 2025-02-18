WPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 5 - GG vs MI | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Gujarat Giants (GG) and the Mumbai Indians battle it out in the 5th match of WPL 2025 on Tuesday, February 18, at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

I decided against playing the Power Indian Player Booster in yesterday's fixture, but the decision to bring in Marizanne Kapp and Ellyse Perry instead didn't work out too well.

WPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 4: Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB), Renuka Singh Thakur (BOWL) (RCB), Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC), Radha Yadav (BOWL) (DC), Joshitha VJ (BOWL) (RCB), Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB), and Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC).

Captain: Marizanne Kapp. | Vice-Captain: Ellyse Perry.

Total Points: 3700.

I already have three players from this fixture on my team and intend to make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST; Tuesday, February 18.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 41

1) Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB) - OUT | Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) - IN

2) Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) - OUT | Amelia Kerr (ALL) (MI) - IN

3) Joshitha VJ (BOWL) (RCB) - OUT | Kashvee Gautam (BOWL) (GG) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

The Mumbai Indians present a real conundrum whenever they play as it's tough to choose between their three powerhouse overseas all-rounders, with there being a very small margin of error in that decision.

Last time out, I backed Nat Sciver-Brunt, and the move paid off, and I'm hoping that the English all-rounder continues to bat with the same form. Amelia Kerr had a great time out with the ball against DC and was unlucky to get run out while batting. She has a terrific record with both bat and ball and would be a great transfer in.

Kashvee Gautham bowled a brilliant spell in Gujarat's last outing, and given the scarcity in uncapped options, she's the easy choice to bring in for Joshitha VJ.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 5 - GG vs MI: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 5 - GG vs MI

Players playing in Match 5: Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG), Beth Mooney (WK) (GG), Kashvee Gautam (BOWL) (GG), Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI), and Amelia Kerr (ALL) (MI).

Selecting a captain in this fixture is a truly difficult task, given the caliber of players on offer. Harmanpreet Kaur is the only Indian player in contention for captaincy, but her second-innings record makes her one to watch out for if MI bowls first. The ever-reliable Beth Mooney will be raring to go after a rare off-day against UPW, but her captain Ashleigh Gardner is in outstanding form, making her hard to go against.

The two new transfers in, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr, are also very enticing captaincy options, and I'm hoping the toss and the nature of the wicket will help me narrow down and make my decision.

Other Players

Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 6

Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 7

Renuka Singh Thakur (BOWL) (RCB) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 7

Radha Yadav (BOWL) (DC) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 6

Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 6

