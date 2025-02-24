WPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 9 - RCB vs UPW | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the UP Warriorz (UPW) in the 9th match of WPL 2025 on Monday, February 24, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

My decision to play it safe in the last match between UPW and DC cost me the chance to pick up plenty of differential hauls from the likes of Chinelle Henry, Kranti Goud, Grace Harris, and Jess Jonassen.

WPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 8: Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC), Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW), Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW), Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC), Meg Lanning (BAT) (DC), Annabel Sutherland (ALL) (DC), and Kiran Navgire (BAT) (UPW).

Captain: Marizanne Kapp. | Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma.

Total Points: 6621.5.

I plan to play the Power Indian Player booster in this fixture and make three regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST; Monday, February 24.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 24

1) Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC) - OUT | Chinelle Henry (ALL) (UPW) - IN

2) Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) - OUT | Raghvi Bist (ALL) (RCB) - IN

3) Annabel Sutherland (ALL) (DC) - OUT | Kanika Ahuja (ALL) (RCB) - IN

4) Meg Lanning (BAT) (DC) - OUT | Shweta Sehrawat (BAT) (UPW) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

With a lack of quality Indian options, I will bring in one overseas player and two Indians using my regular transfers. The in-form West Indies all-rounder Chinelle Henry is my choice for the same. She has been in terrific form with the bat and could get a promotion up the order in this one. Georgia Wareham, Ellyse Perry, and Grace Harris are also great alternatives.

For the Indian picks, I'm turning to RCB. Kanika Ahuja's off-spin could come in handy, and so could her batting abilities. Raghvi Bist, who should come in at No.4, is yet to leave her mark on WPL 2025, and this could be the game she delivers with the bat.

For my uncapped transfer, I'm forced to bring in a batter, and with Vrinda Dinesh in woeful form, I might go with Shweta Sehrawat, who has been performing better than the former.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 9 - RCB vs UPW: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 9 - RCB vs UPW

Players playing in Match 9: Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW), Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW), Kiran Navgire (BAT) (UPW), Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB), Renuka Singh Thakur (BOWL) (RCB), Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB), Ekta Bisht (BOWL) (RCB), Shweta Sehrawat (BAT) (UPW), Kanika Ahuja (ALL) (RCB), Raghvi Bist (ALL) (RCB), and Chinelle Henry (ALL) (UPW).

Booster Played: Power Indian Player.

Despite two overseas options, captaincy will firmly remain with the Indian players as I am using the Power Indian Player booster for this match. Deepti Sharma, Smriti Mandhana, and Richa Ghosh are the only real contenders, with Kiran Navgire and Renuka Singh having an outside chance for captaincy.

I'm mostly likely to captain Deepti due to the security offers as an option, and I will likely back Smriti Mandhana as my vice-captain today.

