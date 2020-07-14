WZC vs KSS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Gothenburg Match - July 15th, 2020

Watan Zalmi and Kristianstad take centre-stage on Wednesday as they face off in Match 11 of ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020.

Watan Zalmi have been one of the teams to beat in the competition, with five points in four games to their credit. However, they didn't win on Tuesday owing to rain and a superlative batting performance by Seaside CC. A win could push them closer to a semi-final spot, although they are in for a fierce clash against Kristianstad CC.

With two valuable points up for grabs, another topsy-turvy encounter is in store for cricket fans as Watan Zalmi CC and Kristianstad collide in Kviberg.

Squads to choose from

Watan Zalmi CC

Muhibullah Kharoti, Waissullah Safi, Imran Khan, Rimon Chandra-Saha, Sadek Robel, Mohammad Askari, Taimur Khan, Hamad Ahmed, Abdul Haq-Khan, Niaz Mohammad, MD Nabil, Waleed Ilyas, Fahd Omair Zafar, Sabaun Shirzad, Eywazollah Raisi, Qandeel Abbas, Abid Khan and Muhammad Taj

Kristianstad CC

Niamatullah Musleh, Bashirullah Khan, Waheedullah Musleh, Nishad Ahmad, Akmal Popal, Abdullah Shinwari, Niyazwali Zargul, Ihsanullah Wafa, Ibrahim Zahiri, Khushhal Khawri, Khaled Jan Mohammed, Faridullah Khawri, Hafizullah Shinwari, Azim Shinwari and Sajid Kha

Predicted Playing XIs

Watan Zalmi CC

Sadek Robel, S Abdul Haq, A Khan, H Ahmed, M Askari, M Kharoti, W Safi, E Raisi, N Mohammad, T Khan and S Shirzad

Kristianstad CC

N Musleh, W Musleh, N Ahmad, A Shinwari, I Wafa, I Zahiri, K Khawri, K Jan Mohammed, F Khawri, A Shinwari and S Khan

Match Details

Match: Watan Zalmi CC vs Kristianstad CC

Date: 15th July 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg, Gothenburg

Pitch Report

Despite inclement weather expected on Wednesday, at least a shortened game should take place in Kviberg. The bowlers have enjoyed the extra pace and bounce off the pitch, with the batsmen unable to get going from the word go. Both teams will look to bat first, with the conditions likely to remain unchanged throughout the game.

ECS T10 Gothenburg League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WSC vs KSS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Safi, T Khan, S Robel, A Shinwari, W Musleh, A Haq-Khan, N Mohammad, I Zahiri, S Shirzad, E Raisi and K Jan Mohammad

Captain: A Haq-Khan, Vice-Captain: W Musleh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Musleh, T Khan, S Robel, N Ahmed, W Musleh, A Haq-Khan, N Mohammad, I Wafa, S Shirzad, E Raisi and K Jan Mohammad

Captain: S Shirzad, Vice-Captain: A Haq-Khan