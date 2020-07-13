WZC vs SSD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Gothenburg Match - July 14th, 2020

Match 9 of the ECS T10 Gothenburg pits Watan Zalmi against Seaside CC in what promises to be a riveting contest in Kviberg. Both teams featured in Monday against the likes of Almhult CC and Hisingen CC.
While Seaside CC won their only game so far against Almhult, Watan Zalmi went one better as they defended a low total against Hisingen CC. While both teams look well-matched on paper, Watan Zalmi hold the edge with their bowling unit firing on all cylinders.
Nevertheless, an exciting game is on the cards as both teams put their unbeaten status on the line in Gothenburg.
Squads to choose from
Watan Zalmi CC
Muhibullah Kharoti, Waissullah Safi, Imran Khan, Rimon Chandra-Saha, Sadek Robel, Mohammad Askari, Taimur Khan, Hamad Ahmed, Abdul Haq-Khan, Niaz Mohammad, MD Nabil, Waleed Ilyas, Fahd Omair Zafar, Sabaun Shirzad, Eywazollah Raisi, Qandeel Abbas, Abid Khan and Muhammad Taj
Seaside CC
Ammar Zafar, Umair Chaudary, Harinder Koranga, Arfan Arif, Rubal Pathak, Shivakumar Gangannavar, Mokhtar Ghulami, Shreyas Murthy, Zawwar Hussain, Zahoor Sabir, Imam Shaik, Ashiq Hussain, Aditya Arora, Ibrahim Khan, Usman Sarwar and Babar Farooq
Predicted Playing XIs
Watan Zalmi CC
S Robel, Q Abbas, W Ilyas, S Abdul Haq, A Khan, S Shirzad, W Safi, E Raisi, T Khan, F Omair Zafar and M Askari
Seaside CC
A Zafar, U Chaudary, A Arif, M Ghulami, H Koranga, R Pathak, Z Sabir, I Shaik, A Hussain, U Sarwar and A Arora
Match Details
Match: Watan Zalmi CC vs Seaside CC
Date: 14th July 2020, at 9:30 PM IST
Venue: Kviberg, Gothenburg
Pitch Report
A decent batting track is expected for this game on Tuesday. While there isn't any turn for the spinners, the slightly overcast conditions should aid the pacers with the new ball. Despite the slow outfield going against them, the batsmen should feel at ease in the middle and take the bowlers from the start. 100 represents a par score at this venue with either side looking to bat first upon winning the toss.
ECS T10 Gothenburg League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Zafar, T Khan, R Pathak, M Ghulami, M Askari, A Haq-Khan, A Arif, S Shirzad, E Raisi, A Hussain and I Shaik
Captain: A Haq-Khan, Vice-Captain: R Path
Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Zafar, T Khan, S Robel, M Ghulami, M Askari, A Haq-Khan, A Arif, S Shirzad, E Raisi, A Hussain and U Sarwar
Captain: A Haq-Khan, Vice-Captain: A ArifPublished 13 Jul 2020, 21:36 IST