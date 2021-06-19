YOR vs DER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s T20 Blast Match - June 20th, 2021

Yorkshire will take on Derbyshire in the 51st match of the T20 Blast on Sunday.

With three wins from five matches, Yorkshire are third in the North Group points table of the T20 Blast, with only Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire ahead of them. Their last game against Durham was abandoned due to rain. Prior to that, Yorkshire beat Worcestershire by a massive 94-run margin.

Derbyshire, meanwhile, are seventh in the standings, having won just two of their six T20 Blast fixtures so far. They will head into Sunday's game on the back of a two-run loss to Nottinghamshire in a rain-affected match. Earlier, Derbyshire snapped their three-game losing streak with a five-wicket win over Northamptonshire. They ended up succumbing to Nottinghamshire in their most recent contest, losing the match by two runs.

Squads to choose from:

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, David Willey, Joe Root (C), Dominic Bess, Matthew Fisher, Harry Brook, Will Fraine, Jordan Thompson, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Matthew Waite, Lockie Ferguson, Adil Rashid, Duanne Olivier, George Hill and Jack Shutt.

Derbyshire

Billy Godleman, Luis Reece, Wayne Madsen, Alex Hughes, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matt McKiernan, Harry Came, Brooke Guest, Michael Cohen, Samuel Conners, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Nils Priestley, Ben McDermott, Nick Hotslake, Logan van Beek, Conor McKerr, George Scrimshaw

Predicted Playing XIs

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Harry Brook, Will Fraine, David Willey, Jordan Thompson, Adil Rashid, Matthew Fisher, Lockie Ferguson.

Derbyshire

Luis Reece, Harry Came, Billy Godleman (c), Leus du Plooy, Matthew Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Brooke Guest (wk), Alex Thomson, Logan van Beek, Conor McKerr, George Scrimshaw

Match Details

Match: Yorkshire vs Derbyshire, 51st Match

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Date and Time: 20th June, 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at Headingley generally favors the batsmen in the T20 format, pacers are expected to generate a lot of pace and movement off the surface. The average first innings score at the venue is 170 runs.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (YOR vs DER)

YOR vs DER Dream11 Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brooke Guest, Leus de Plooy, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Adam Lyth, Joe Root, Luis Reece, Matt Critchley, David Willey, Logan van Beek, Lockie Ferguson, Adil Rashid

Captain: Matt Critchley. Vice-captain: Luis Reece

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brooke Guest, Leus de Plooy, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Fynn Hudson Prentice, Joe Root, Luis Reece, Matt Critchley, David Willey, Logan van Beek, Lockie Ferguson, Adil Rashid

Captain: Joe Root. Vice-captain: David Willey

