YOR vs. DER Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 20th, 2021

At Headingley in Leeds, Yorkshire will face Derbyshire as part of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 on Sunday.

Derbyshire is seventh in the North Group table, having won only two of their six games. They are coming off a close two-run defeat at the hands of Nottinghamshire in a rain-curtailed match.

Their T20 Blast campaign hasn't gone well so far, and they'll be eager to get back on track.

Yorkshire, on the other hand, is sitting comfortably in the third position in the North Group table, winning three out of their five games.

Their previous match against Durham was abandoned due to rain. Yorkshire will be looking to win this match and climb up the points table.

Here are three players whom you can select as captain and vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the T20 Blast match between Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

#3 Matt Critchley

Derbyshire Falcons v Steelbacks - Vitality T20 Blast

Matthew Critchley is a must-pick in your team due to his all-round skills. Critchley has 158 runs this season, including a few crucial knocks.

He has also contributed with the ball in addition to his hitting. In this edition of the T20 Blast, he has six wickets and has been effective with his economy.

#2 Luis Reece

Durham v Derbyshire Falcons - T20 Vitality Blast 2020

Derbyshire all-rounder Luis Reece is a must-pick for your Dream11 team, having excelled with both the bat and the ball in this edition of the T20 Blast.

Reece has 211 runs in six matches so far. In the T20 Blast 2021, he has also picked up five wickets with the ball so far.

In his previous game against Nottinghamshire, Luis Reece scored 56 runs from just 26 balls, a knock that included four boundaries and three sixes.

#1 Jonny Bairstow

Durham Cricket v Yorkshire Vikings - Vitality T20 Blast

Jonny Bairstow is the leading run-scorer in the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 after his devastating performance in the previous encounter, where he scored 112 runs from 52 balls. He belted seven fours and 10 sixes during his knock.

Bairstow has a fantastic batting average of 73 and has scored 295 runs in five games.

