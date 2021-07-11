YOR vs LAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's County Championship match - July 11th, 2021

Yorkshire will cross swords with Lancashire in a Group 3 match of the County Championship 2021 at North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough, from Sunday, July 11.

Yorkshire have had an impressive run in the ongoing County Championship. The team, led by Steven Patterson, sits pretty much at the top of the table with 141 points from nine matches.

Lancashire, on the other hand, are placed second with 139 points from nine matches. In their previous meeting, Lancashire beat Yorkshire by an innings and 79 runs at Old Trafford in Manchester.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as the captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the County Championship 2021 match between Yorkshire and Lancashire.

Adam Lyth has been exceptional in the County Championship thus far. The left-hander has notched 634 runs from 15 matches at an average of 45.28 with two centuries and three half-centuries.

The 33-year-old Lyth is also the leading run-scorer for Yorkshire in the tournament so far. His top score of 116 came against Kent at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury back in April.

#2 Danny Lamb

Danny Lamb has been an effective all-rounder for Lancashire in the ongoing County Championship. The 25-year-old has scored 269 runs from eight innings at a decent average of 33.62.

He notched his top score of 125 against Kent at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. Lamb has also picked up 17 wickets from 173.5 overs at an excellent economy rate of 2.80.

#1 Alex Davies

Alex Davies is currently the leading run-scorer for Lancashire in the ongoing County Championship. The right-handed batter has racked up 495 runs from 12 innings at a decent average of 45.

Davies is yet to score a century but has five half-centuries to his name. The 26-year-old has a strike rate of 59.13, showing that he can rotate the strike and never gets bogged down under pressure.

