YOR vs LAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - July 2nd, 2021

Yorkshire will face Lancashire in their next assignment of the Vitality T20 Blast at Headingley in Leeds. While Lancashire comes into this fixture with a win in their previous battle, Yorkshire tasted defeat in their last game.

Here are three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain for your Dream 11 team for the T20 Blast match between Yorkshire and Lancashire.

#3 Finn Allen

Super Smash - Firebirds v Knights

Kiwi opener Finn Allen has fared decently in the Vitality T20 Blast so far. He has performed his role of providing blitz starts for Lancashire quite well. His season so far includes two half-centuries apart from a few other vital contributions made by him.

Allen has also contributed 240 runs in nine innings thus far. He will remain a crucial player for Lancashire at the top of the order.

#2 Jordan Thompson

Speaking of all-rounders in the team, Jordan Thompson is a key component in Yorkshire's line-up. With the ball, he leads the wicket column with 11 wickets.

Moreover, a few of Thompson's performances with the bat also cannot go unnoticed. He came out all guns blazing against Worcestershire when he hammered 66* off just 28 balls. Another knock that needed a special mention came against Northamptonshire, where he piled up a 35-ball knock of 74 runs.

#1 Harry Brook

Durham Cricket v Yorkshire Vikings - Vitality T20 Blast

Yorkshire’s middle-order batsman Harry Brook has put on a batting masterclass in the Vitality T20 Blast 2021. He sits over at the top of the batting charts with 372 runs in nine innings at a searing average of 93.

Brook's strike rate also looms over 150s, which makes him a key pick in your Dream11 team.

