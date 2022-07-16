YOR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast, Semi-final 1

Lancashire (LAN) will face Yorkshire (YOR) in the first semi-final of the T20 Blast 2022 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, July 16.

Lancashire have been one of the teams to beat in the competition, with their superior depth and balance shining through in the group stage. They will welcome Phil Salt and Matt Parkinson back into the squad as they eye a spot in the final.

Yorkshire, meanwhile, pulled off a stunning win against Surrey in the quarter-finals. They have a strong batting unit to fall back on, with Harry Brook holding the key in the middle overs. With both teams looking evenly-matched on paper, a cracking game beckons in Birmingham on Saturday.

YOR vs LAN Probable Playing 11 Today

YOR XI

Adam Lyth (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Will Fraine, Harry Brook, Shadab Khan, Jordan Thompson, Jonny Tattersall, George Hill, Matthew Revis and Dominic Bess.

LAN XI

Phil Salt (wk), Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (c), Tim David, Rob Jones, Luke Wells/Rob Jones, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley and Matt Parkinson.

Match Details

YOR vs LAN, T20 Blast 2022, 1st Semi-Final

Date and Time: 16th July 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston has been a decent one to bat on, with there being decent help available for the bowlers. The new ball might not move around much, allowing the batters to tee off from the start. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first and post a good total, with 170 being par at the venue.

Today’s YOR vs LAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dane Vilas: Dane Vilas is an integral part of Lancashire's set-up, complementing the likes of Phil Salt and Tim David perfectly. He comes into the game on the back of a fine fifty against Essex and will be keen to continue his form in the semi-finals. Although Phil Salt is not a bad option at all, Vilas' experience sets him apart.

Batter

Adam Lyth: Adam Lyth has been in sublime form in recent weeks, scoring a big hundred against Surrey, albeit in the County Championship. Lyth has scored 518 runs at a healthy strike rate of 177.40 in the T20 Blast. With form on his side and the conditions also suited to batting, Lyth is a good addition in your YOR vs LAN Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Jordan Thompson: Jordan Thompson pulled off a miracle in Yorkshire's quarter-final win over Surrey, defending four runs in the final over. Thompson has been decent with the ball in the tournament, picking up 17 wickets so far. With his variations and batting skills bound to come in handy, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Matt Parkinson: Matt Parkinson will add some much-needed strength to the Lancs' bowling attack. Although he underwhelmed against the India last week, Parkinson serves as the focal point of the Lancs' bowling attack. Given his wicket-taking ability and form in the T20 Blast, Parkinson is a must-have in your YOR vs LAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in YOR vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

Richard Gleeson (LAN)

Adam Lyth (YOR)

Tim David (LAN)

Important stats for YOR vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

Jordan Thompson - 17 wickets in 14 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 25.82

Tom Hartley - 17 wickets in 15 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 23.25

Adam Lyth - 518 runs in 13 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 37.00

YOR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

YOR vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Vilas, P Salt, T David, A Lyth, H Brook, S Khan, D Lamb, M Parkinson, R Gleeson, J Thompson and M Revis.

Captain: A Lyth. Vice-captain: T David.

YOR vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Kolher-Cadmore, P Salt, T David, A Lyth, H Brook, S Khan, D Lamb, M Parkinson, L Wood, J Thompson and M Revis.

Captain: H Brook. Vice-captain: P Salt.

