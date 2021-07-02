YOR vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - July 2, 2021

Yorkshire will lock horns with Lancashire in a vital North Group T20 Blast fixture at Headingley in Leeds on Friday.

Yorkshire have been in fine form in the T20 Blast this season. With six wins, three defeats and a washout from their 10 games, they are currently second in the standings. Yorkshire have 13 points in their kitty and trail table-toppers Nottinghamshire by just two points. However, they will head into tonight's match on the back of a 10-wicket loss to Warwickshire. Yorkshire will be desperate to return to winning ways and keep their hopes of finishing atop the North Group intact.

Lancashire, on the other hand, have been pretty inconsistent in the T20 Blast this season. They have played 10 T20 Blast games so far, winning and losing four apiece. While they tied one match, one of their fixtures was washed out due to rain. With 10 points in their bag, Lancashire currently find themselves in fifth spot in the North Group standings. They beat Worcestershire by 34 runs in their last game and will be keen to extend their winning run when they take on Yorkshire at Headingly tonight.

Yorkshire, with their star-studded line-up and better form, will start as favorites against Lancashire.

Squads to choose from

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, Mark Stoneman, Jordan Thompson, Gary Ballance, Harry Brook, Dominic Bess, George Hill, Harry Duke, Matthew Waite, Matthew Fisher, Lockie Ferguson, Will Fraine, Jack Shutt, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Lancashire

Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies, Rob Jones, Dane Vilas, Steven Croft, Luke Wells, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Danny Lamb, Richard Gleeson, Jack Blatherwick, Josh Bohannon, Tom Bailey

Probable Playing XIs

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth (c), Mark Stoneman, Jordan Thompson, Gary Ballance, Harry Brook, Dominic Bess, George Hill, Harry Duke (wk), Matthew Waite, Matthew Fisher, Lockie Ferguson

Lancashire

Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies, Rob Jones, Dane Vilas (c & wk), Steven Croft, Luke Wells, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson

Match Details

Match: Yorkshire vs Lancashire, North Group, T20 Blast

Date and Time: 2nd July, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch report

The pitch at Headingley in Leeds generally favors the batsmen. With comparatively shorter boundaries on offer, the batters are expected to get full value for their shots on this ground. Both teams would want to bat first and put up a big total on the board upon winning the toss as the pitch slows down a bit as the match progresses. Anything in excess of 180 should be a competitive total at the venue.

T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (YOR vs LAN)

YOR vs LAN Dream11 Team - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Vilas, Adam Lyth, Steven Croft, Finn Allen, Harry Brook, Luke Wood, Jordan Thompson, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Lockie Ferguson, Dom Bess

Captain: Jordan Thompson. Vice-captain: Finn Allen

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Harry Duke, Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Finn Allen, Harry Brook, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Lockie Ferguson, Dom Bess

Captain: Steven Croft. Vice-captain: Keaton Jennings

Edited by Samya Majumdar