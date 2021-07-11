YOR vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s English Test County Championship Match - July 11, 2021

The English Test County Championship fixture between the Yorkshire Vikings and the Lancashire Lightning will get underway at Headingley in Leeds from Sunday.

The two sides have already qualified for the English Test County Championship’s top group scheduled to be held in late August and through September. The upcoming game will serve as the final group fixture between the two teams.

The Yorkshire Vikings are currently perched atop the Group 3 standings with 141 valuable points. They have managed to bag five wins and three draws from their nine matches. They won their last English Test County Championship match against the Northamptonshire Steelbacks by 53 runs. The Vikings, who are on a two-game winning streak, will be hoping to stretch it to three when they face their arch-rivals at Headingley.

Lancashire Lightning, on the other hand, have played nine matches so far, winning and drawing four apiece. They are placed just below their opponents in the Group 3 points table. They are just two points behind the table-toppers. Their last English Test County Championship meeting with the Kent Spitfires ended in a stalemate. The Lightning, who claimed a 79-run victory over the Vikings in the reverse fixture earlier this summer, will be looking forward to claiming a memorable double over their opponents and, in turn, returning to winning ways.

The two teams have a long list of injury concerns and unavailability issues, but that should not serve to lessen the importance of this final group fixture. While the Vikings will miss the services of Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Willey and Will Fraine, the Lightning will be without Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood and Matthew Parkinson.

All in all, an intriguing top-of-the-table English Test County Championship fixture beckons at Headingley.

Squads to choose from

Yorkshire Vikings

Adam Lyth, George Hill, Dom Bess, Dom Leach, Sam Northeast, Gary Ballance, Harry Brook, Harry Duke (WK), Jordan Thompson, Steven Patterson (C), Ben Coad and Duanne Olivier.

Lancashire Lightning

Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies, Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Dane Vilas (WK & C), Steven Croft, Rob Jones, Luke Wood, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, Luke Procter, George Lavelle, Jack Blatherwick, James Anderson and Liam Hurt.

Probable Playing XIs

Yorkshire Vikings

Adam Lyth, George Hill, Dom Bess, Sam Northeast, Gary Ballance, Harry Brook, Harry Duke (WK), Jordan Thompson, Steven Patterson (C), Ben Coad, Duanne Olivier.

Lancashire Lightning

Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies, Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Dane Vilas (WK & C), Steven Croft, Rob Jones, Luke Wood, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, James Anderson.

Match Details

Match: Yorkshire Vikings vs Lancashire Lightning, English Test County Championship

Date & Time: 11th July 2021, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds.

Pitch Report

The track at Headingley is one of the best-suited for Test cricket in the world. Traditionally the batsmen have enjoyed great success on this ground with an average first innings score of 307 runs. While the pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball in hand, the spinners should come into play as the match progresses. Both teams will want to bat upon winning the toss at the venue.

English Test County Championship Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (YOR vs LAN)

YOR vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - English Test County Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Davies, Adam Lyth, Sam Northeast, Keaton Jennings, Dom Bess, Harry Brook, Luke Wood, Jordan Thompson, Duanne Olivier, Danny Lamb, James Anderson.

Captain: Dom Bess. Vice-captain: Adam Lyth.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Davies, Adam Lyth, Dane Vilas, Keaton Jennings, Dom Bess, Harry Brook, Luke Wood, Jordan Thompson, Steven Patterson, Danny Lamb, James Anderson.

Captain: Alex Davies. Vice-captain: Danny Lamb.

