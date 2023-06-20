YOR vs NOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 20, 2023

The 91st match of the English T20 Blast league will see Yorkshire and Northamptonshire lock horns at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds on Tuesday, June 20. This is a North Group fixture which is expected to kick off at 11.00 pm IST.

Yorkshire were blown away in the last game against Derbyshire, losing by 144 runs. Their bowling was wayward in the first innings and in the second innings, they were bowled out cheaply for a shocking score of 68.

With that defeat, they have still managed to remain at the upper end of the points table but their NRR took a severe thrashing which is now down to -0.469.

Northamptonshire have been very inconsistent so far in this year's T20 Blast competition. Their ride hasn't been a smooth one as they have failed to build upon their winning streak on numerous instances. They are currently ranked eighth with a sorry-looking NRR of -0.294.

As we build up to this rather one-sided match on paper, here is our recommended pick for the top three players whom you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming YOR vs NOR Dream11 prediction match.

YOR vs NOR Squad for Today's Match

Yorkshire Squad

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, David Wiese, Shan Masood (C), James Wharton, Matt Revis, Ben Mike, Jordan Thompson, Dom Bess, Jafer Chohan, Jonny Tattersall (WK), Matthew Fisher, and Will Fraine.

Northamptonshire Squad

Chris Lynn, Alex Russell, David Willey(c), Justin Broad, Emilio Gay, Freddie Heldreich, Lewis McManus, Ben Sanderson, James Sales, AJ Tye, Tom Taylor, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Graeme White, and Saif Zaib.

#3 Chris Lynn (NOR) - 9 credits

Leicestershire Foxes v Steelbacks - Vitality T20 Blast

Lynn enjoys a reputation for being a strong and attacking batter who has the ability to take the game away with his dazzling stroke play. He has certainly hit the ground running this season and has smashed his way to a swashbuckling century to give his side a resounding victory over Leicestershire.

Besides he averages 28.88 with the bat and has clobbered 29 fours and seven sixes this season. With form on his side, we highly recommend picking him as your captain or vice-captain for your YOR vs NOR Dream11 prediction match.

#2 David Wiese (YOR) - 8.5 credits

Leicestershire Foxes v Yorkshire Vikings - Vitality Blast T20

Wiese has been making some very significant contributions with the bat and the ball this season. He is currently the third-highest run-scorer for Yorkshire with 177 runs in nine innings. He averages 25.29 with the bat and has a lethal strike rate of 159.46.

He has also done a great deal of justice to his wickets column and has claimed 10 wickets at an extraordinary strike rate of 21. Being such an active contributor with the bat and the ball, he can surely be one of your top picks for the YOR vs NOR Dream11 prediction match as a captain or vice-captain for your team.

#1 Dawid Malan (YOR) - 9 credits

Yorkshire Vikings v Lancashire Lightning - Vitality T20 Blast Semi Final 1

Malan has played some delightful innings for his franchise this season. He appears to be in red-hot form and has scored 491 runs at a staggering average of 61. His strike rate is on the higher side hovering over the 155-mark and has five half-century scores to his name.

Malan is a highly experienced batter who is in very dazzling form. He should not be ignored as he can be your number-one pick as a captain or vice-captain for the YOR vs NOR Dream11 prediction match.

