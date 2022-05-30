YOR vs DER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 North Group Match

Yorkshire will take on Derbyshire in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2022 at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds on Tuesday.
Yorkshire have played three games and have returned with one win, one loss and one tie so far. They beat Worcestershire and tied against Lancashire before losing to Leicestershire. Derbyshire, on the other hand, started this season with a three-run defeat against the Birmingham Bears before they beat Leicestershire by 70 runs.
YOR vs DER Probable Playing 11 today
Yorkshire: Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), David Willey (c), Will Fraine, Shadab Khan, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess, Adil Rashid, Haris Rauf
Derbyshire: Shan Masood (c), Luis Reece, Harry Came, Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Brooke Guest (wk), Matt McKiernan, Hayden Kerr, Mark Watt, Samuel Conners, George Scrimshaw
Match Details
Match: YOR vs DER
Date & Time: May 31st 2022, 11 PM IST
Venue: Headingley, Leeds
Pitch Report
This is the third game of the season at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. 172 and 188 are the scores that teams racked up batting first in their previous two encounters. More of the same can be expected and another high-scoring game could be on the cards.
Today’s YOR vs DER Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Brooke Guest has already scored a half-century in this tournament and has a strike-rate of 139.02.
Batters
Dawid Malan is a top-quality cricketer and can get those big scores. The left-hander has scored 88 runs at a strike-rate of 122.22 so far in this competition.
All-rounders
Jordan Thompson has been in fabulous form with the ball. He has returned with eight scalps in three games.
Bowlers
Samuel Conners has been pretty good with the ball for DER. He has picked up four wickets in the five overs he has bowled.
Top 5 best players to pick in YOR vs DER Dream11 Prediction Team
Jordan Thompson (YOR): 241 points
Matt McKiernan (DER): 161 points
Haris Rauf (YOR): 160 points
Dawid Malan (YOR): 135 points
Shan Masood (DER): 103 points
Important stats for YOR vs DER Dream11 Prediction Team
Dawid Malan: 88 runs
Haris Rauf: 4 wickets
Jordan Thompson: 8 wickets
Matt McKiernan: 26 runs & 3 wickets
Shan Masood: 65 runs
YOR vs DER Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brooke Guest, Dawid Malan, Adam Lyth, Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Jordan Thompson, Matt McKiernan, Adil Rashid, Haris Rauf, Samuel Conners
Captain: Dawid Malan Vice-captain: Shan Masood
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brooke Guest, Dawid Malan, Adam Lyth, Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood, David Willey, Jordan Thompson, Matt McKiernan, Haris Rauf, Hayden Kerr, Samuel Conners
Captain: Jordan Thompson Vice-captain: Matt McKiernan