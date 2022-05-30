YOR vs DER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 North Group Match

Yorkshire will take on Derbyshire in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2022 at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds on Tuesday.

Yorkshire have played three games and have returned with one win, one loss and one tie so far. They beat Worcestershire and tied against Lancashire before losing to Leicestershire. Derbyshire, on the other hand, started this season with a three-run defeat against the Birmingham Bears before they beat Leicestershire by 70 runs.

YOR vs DER Probable Playing 11 today

Yorkshire: Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), David Willey (c), Will Fraine, Shadab Khan, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess, Adil Rashid, Haris Rauf

Derbyshire: Shan Masood (c), Luis Reece, Harry Came, Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Brooke Guest (wk), Matt McKiernan, Hayden Kerr, Mark Watt, Samuel Conners, George Scrimshaw

Match Details

Match: YOR vs DER

Date & Time: May 31st 2022, 11 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

This is the third game of the season at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. 172 and 188 are the scores that teams racked up batting first in their previous two encounters. More of the same can be expected and another high-scoring game could be on the cards.

Today’s YOR vs DER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Brooke Guest has already scored a half-century in this tournament and has a strike-rate of 139.02.

Batters

Dawid Malan is a top-quality cricketer and can get those big scores. The left-hander has scored 88 runs at a strike-rate of 122.22 so far in this competition.

All-rounders

Jordan Thompson has been in fabulous form with the ball. He has returned with eight scalps in three games.

Bowlers

Samuel Conners has been pretty good with the ball for DER. He has picked up four wickets in the five overs he has bowled.

Top 5 best players to pick in YOR vs DER Dream11 Prediction Team

Jordan Thompson (YOR): 241 points

Matt McKiernan (DER): 161 points

Haris Rauf (YOR): 160 points

Dawid Malan (YOR): 135 points

Shan Masood (DER): 103 points

Important stats for YOR vs DER Dream11 Prediction Team

Dawid Malan: 88 runs

Haris Rauf: 4 wickets

Jordan Thompson: 8 wickets

Matt McKiernan: 26 runs & 3 wickets

Shan Masood: 65 runs

YOR vs DER Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Yorkshire vs Derbyshire - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brooke Guest, Dawid Malan, Adam Lyth, Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Jordan Thompson, Matt McKiernan, Adil Rashid, Haris Rauf, Samuel Conners

Captain: Dawid Malan Vice-captain: Shan Masood

Dream11 Team for Yorkshire vs Derbyshire - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brooke Guest, Dawid Malan, Adam Lyth, Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood, David Willey, Jordan Thompson, Matt McKiernan, Haris Rauf, Hayden Kerr, Samuel Conners

Captain: Jordan Thompson Vice-captain: Matt McKiernan

