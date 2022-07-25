YOR vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for County Championship 2022 Division One Match

Yorkshire will take on Hampshire in a Division One match of the County Championship 2022 at the North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough on Monday.

Yorkshire haven't been at their best in this tournament. They have returned with a mere one win from nine games. Six of their games have ended in a draw and they have lost two. Hampshire, on the other hand, have won seven and lost just two apart from one draw.

YOR vs HAM Probable Playing 11 today

Yorkshire: Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, George Hill, Will Fraine, Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Dominic Bess, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Steve Patterson (c), Matthew Waite, Ben Coad

Hampshire: Ian Holland, Felix Organ, Nick Gubbins, James Vince (c), Liam Dawson, Ben Brown (wk), Aneurin Donald, Keith Barker, James Fuller, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas

Match Details

Match: YOR vs HAM

Date & Time: July 25, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough

Pitch Report

One game has been played at the North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough and both Yorkshire and Surrey racked up in excess of 500 in their first innings. Thus, another good batting track is likely to be in store for this game.

There could be some movement for the pacers early and the spinners will come into play as the game progresses.

Today’s YOR vs HAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jonathan Tattersall has played only two matches and has scored 237 runs in three innings. He has taken three catches and five stumpings.

Batters

Adam Lyth is in top form with the bat. The left-handed opening batter has scored 548 runs while averaging 39.14.

James Vince has been batting well and has mustered 576 runs, including one ton and four fifties.

All-rounders

Keith Barker has made big all-round contributions throughout the season. He has 42 wickets to his name and has accumulated 431 runs with the bat.

Bowlers

Kyle Abbott has been bowling really well and the South African pacer has returned with 39 scalps in 10 matches this season.

Top 5 best players to pick in YOR vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Team

Keith Barker (HAM)

James Vince (HAM)

Adam Lyth (YOR)

Jordan Thompson (YOR)

Kyle Abbott (HAM)

Important stats for YOR vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Team

Keith Barker: 431 runs and 42 wickets

James Vince: 576 runs

Kyle Abbott: 39 wickets

Adam Lyth: 548 runs

Jordan Thompson: 223 runs and 31 wickets

Dominic Bess: 268 runs and 29 wickets

YOR vs HAM Dream 11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonathan Tattersall, James Vince, Adam Lyth, Nick Gubbins, George Hill, Liam Dawson, Keith Barker, Jordan Thompson, Kyle Abbott, Matthew Waite, Dominic Bess

Captain: James Vince Vice-captain: Adam Lyth

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Brown, Jonathan Tattersall, James Vince, Adam Lyth, Nick Gubbins, Ian Holland, Keith Barker, Jordan Thompson, Steve Patterson, Kyle Abbott, Dominic Bess

Captain: Keith Barker Vice-captain: Kyle Abbott

