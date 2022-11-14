Z Games Strikers vs Rasai - Dream11 Prediction

Z Games Strikers will take on Rasai in match number 16 of the Dubai D10 Division 2 at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai on Monday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ZGS vs RAS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Z Games Strikers have been in top form in this tournament. They have played six games and have a win-loss record of 4-2. They are third in the points table. Rasai are second with a similar record of four wins and two losses.

ZGS vs RAS, Match Details

The 16th match of the Dubai D10 Division 2 between Z Games Strikers and Rasai will be played on November 14th 2022 at the Vision Cricket Center, Dubai. The game is set to take place at 7:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ZGS vs RAS

Date & Time: November 14, 2022, 7:45 PM IST

Venue: Vision Cricket Center, Dubai

Pitch Report

The track at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai has been an excellent one to bat on. The average score batting first is about 110 and more of the same can be expected from this game. Another high-scoring encounter might be on the cards.

Matches won by teams batting first: 10

Matches won by teams bowling first: 5

ZGS vs RAS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Z Games Strikers: L, W, W, W, L

Rasai: W, W, L, L, W

ZGS vs RAS Probable Playing 11 today

Z Games Strikers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Z Games Strikers Probable Playing XI: Shahrukh Amin (wk), Abdullah Saleem, Furqan Khalil, Akshay Rathore, Nadir Hussain, Muhammad Ismail-II, Glenn Fernandes, Muhammad Aizaz, Faisal Altaf, Ali Iqbal, Muhammad Jawad Ullah

Rasai Team News

No major injury concerns.

Rasai Probable Playing XI: Adnaan Khan (wk), Safeer Tariq, Syed Maqsood, Usman Munir, Muhammad Muzammil, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Sajid Khalil, Rahman Gull, Mohammad Rashid (c), Etesham Siddiq, Fahad Tariq Butt

Today’s ZGS vs RAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Adnaan Khan (6 matches, 181 runs)

Adnaan Khan has been batting really well. The Rasai wicket-keeper batter has aggregated 181 runs in six innings while striking at 212.94. He has smashed 17 sixes as well.

Top Batter Pick

Shahrukh Amin (6 matches, 125 runs)

Shahrukh Amin is in good batting form. He has accumulated 125 runs in six outings with the bat and has a strike-rate of 154.32.

Top All-rounder Pick

Muhammad Ismail-II (6 matches, 7 wickets)

Muhammad Ismail-II seems to be in good form with the ball. The left-arm seam-bowling all-rounder has taken seven scalps from six games at an economy rate of 6.25.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammad Rashid (5 innings, 5 wickets)

Mohammad Rashid has been amongst the wickets and he has bowled well. He has picket up five wickets in as many outings at an economy rate of 8.14.

ZGS vs RAS match captain and vice-captain choices

Syed Maqsood (6 matches, 212 runs)

Syed Maqsood is in excellent touch with the bat. He is at the top of the run charts in this tournament and has amassed 212 runs at an average of 42.40 while striking at 220.83. He has hit 22 sixes.

Glenn Fernandaes (6 matches, 10 wickets)

Glenn Fernandaes has been bowling superbly. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in this tournament and has returned with 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.58.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ZGS vs RAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Syed Maqsood 212 runs in 6 matches Glenn Fernandaes 10 wickets in 6 matches Adnaan Khan 181 runs in 6 matches Muhammad Ismail-II 11 runs & 7 wickets in 6 matches Shahrukh Amin 125 runs in 6 matches

ZGS vs RAS match expert tips

All-rounders and big-hitters will be the crucial picks. Thus, the likes of Adnaan Khan, Shahrukh Amin, Syed Maqsood, Nadir Hussain, Muhammad Ismail-II and Glenn Fernandes might be the ones to watch out for.

ZGS vs RAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Z Games Strikers vs Rasai - Dubai D10 Division 2.

Wicket-keeper: Adnaan Khan, Furqan Khalil

Batters: Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Shahrukh Amin, Syed Maqsood

All-rounders: Rahman Gull, Nadir Hussain, Muhammad Ismail-II

Bowlers: Mohammad Rashid, Fahad Tariq Butt, Glenn Fernandaes

ZGS vs RAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Z Games Strikers vs Rasai - Dubai D10 Division 2.

Wicket-keeper: Adnaan Khan

Batters: Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Shahrukh Amin, Syed Maqsood, Abdullah Saleem

All-rounders: Nadir Hussain, Muhammad Ismail-II

Bowlers: Mohammad Rashid, Etesham Siddiq, Etesham Siddiq, Glenn Fernandaes

Check here for the PAK vs ENG Live Score of the T20 World Cup final 2022

Poll : 0 votes