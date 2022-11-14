Z Games Strikers vs Rasai - Dream11 Prediction

Z Games Strikers will take on Rasai in match number 16 of the Dubai D10 Division 2 at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai on Monday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ZGS vs RAS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.
Z Games Strikers have been in top form in this tournament. They have played six games and have a win-loss record of 4-2. They are third in the points table. Rasai are second with a similar record of four wins and two losses.
ZGS vs RAS, Match Details
The 16th match of the Dubai D10 Division 2 between Z Games Strikers and Rasai will be played on November 14th 2022 at the Vision Cricket Center, Dubai. The game is set to take place at 7:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: ZGS vs RAS
Date & Time: November 14, 2022, 7:45 PM IST
Venue: Vision Cricket Center, Dubai
Pitch Report
The track at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai has been an excellent one to bat on. The average score batting first is about 110 and more of the same can be expected from this game. Another high-scoring encounter might be on the cards.
Matches won by teams batting first: 10
Matches won by teams bowling first: 5
ZGS vs RAS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
Z Games Strikers: L, W, W, W, L
Rasai: W, W, L, L, W
ZGS vs RAS Probable Playing 11 today
Z Games Strikers Team News
No major injury concerns.
Z Games Strikers Probable Playing XI: Shahrukh Amin (wk), Abdullah Saleem, Furqan Khalil, Akshay Rathore, Nadir Hussain, Muhammad Ismail-II, Glenn Fernandes, Muhammad Aizaz, Faisal Altaf, Ali Iqbal, Muhammad Jawad Ullah
Rasai Team News
No major injury concerns.
Rasai Probable Playing XI: Adnaan Khan (wk), Safeer Tariq, Syed Maqsood, Usman Munir, Muhammad Muzammil, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Sajid Khalil, Rahman Gull, Mohammad Rashid (c), Etesham Siddiq, Fahad Tariq Butt
Today’s ZGS vs RAS Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Adnaan Khan (6 matches, 181 runs)
Adnaan Khan has been batting really well. The Rasai wicket-keeper batter has aggregated 181 runs in six innings while striking at 212.94. He has smashed 17 sixes as well.
Top Batter Pick
Shahrukh Amin (6 matches, 125 runs)
Shahrukh Amin is in good batting form. He has accumulated 125 runs in six outings with the bat and has a strike-rate of 154.32.
Top All-rounder Pick
Muhammad Ismail-II (6 matches, 7 wickets)
Muhammad Ismail-II seems to be in good form with the ball. The left-arm seam-bowling all-rounder has taken seven scalps from six games at an economy rate of 6.25.
Top Bowler Pick
Mohammad Rashid (5 innings, 5 wickets)
Mohammad Rashid has been amongst the wickets and he has bowled well. He has picket up five wickets in as many outings at an economy rate of 8.14.
ZGS vs RAS match captain and vice-captain choices
Syed Maqsood (6 matches, 212 runs)
Syed Maqsood is in excellent touch with the bat. He is at the top of the run charts in this tournament and has amassed 212 runs at an average of 42.40 while striking at 220.83. He has hit 22 sixes.
Glenn Fernandaes (6 matches, 10 wickets)
Glenn Fernandaes has been bowling superbly. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in this tournament and has returned with 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.58.
5 Must-picks with player stats for ZGS vs RAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
ZGS vs RAS match expert tips
All-rounders and big-hitters will be the crucial picks. Thus, the likes of Adnaan Khan, Shahrukh Amin, Syed Maqsood, Nadir Hussain, Muhammad Ismail-II and Glenn Fernandes might be the ones to watch out for.
ZGS vs RAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicket-keeper: Adnaan Khan, Furqan Khalil
Batters: Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Shahrukh Amin, Syed Maqsood
All-rounders: Rahman Gull, Nadir Hussain, Muhammad Ismail-II
Bowlers: Mohammad Rashid, Fahad Tariq Butt, Glenn Fernandaes
ZGS vs RAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: Adnaan Khan
Batters: Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Shahrukh Amin, Syed Maqsood, Abdullah Saleem
All-rounders: Nadir Hussain, Muhammad Ismail-II
Bowlers: Mohammad Rashid, Etesham Siddiq, Etesham Siddiq, Glenn Fernandaes
