Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Rasai
2/2 (0.3)
Current Run Rate: 4
RAS won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Abdul Hafeez Afridi *
0
1
0
0
0
Adnaan Khan
0
1
0
0
0
P'SHIP
0 (0)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Muhammad Jawad Ullah *
0.3
0
1
2
2
 
0.1 Muhammad Jawad Ullah to Adnaan Khan, 1 leg bye