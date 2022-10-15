ZCT vs TR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the RCA T10 Cup, Match 9

Zonic Tigers (ZCT) will take on Telugu Royals (TR) in the ninth match of the RCA T10 Cup at the Gahana International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda on Saturday, October 15. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ZCT vs TR Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Zonic Tigers are second in the points table, having won as many as two matches. They won their last match against Kutchi Tigers by nine wickets.

Telugu Royals, on the other hand, have also won two in two and are placed at the top of the points table. They won their last match against Spartans by 29 runs.

ZCT vs TR Match Details

The 9th match of the RCA T10 Cup will be played on October 15 at the Gahana International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda. The match is set to take place at 5.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZCT vs TR, RCA T10 Cup, Match 9

Date and Time: October 15, 2022, 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Gahana International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

ZCT vs TR Pitch Report

The track at the Gahana International Cricket Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. As the match progresses, the pitch should even out and allow the batters to play their shots freely. The last three out of five matches here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 80

Average second innings score: 90

ZCT vs TR Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Zonic Tigers: W-W

Telugu Royals: W-W

ZCT vs TR probable playing 11s for today’s match

ZCT Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

ZCT Probable Playing 11

Martin Akayezu (C), David Uwimana (WK), Wilson Niyitanga, Jean Baptiste Hakizimana, Jean Bosco Tuyizere, Daniel Gumyusenge, Ignace Ntirenganya, Uwiduhaye Eric, Jean Claude Nganji, Israel Mugisha, and Rodrigues Niyomugabo.

TR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

TR Probable Playing 11

Namuhoranye Chris Yussuf (wk), Jyothi Basu Ravula, Mallolu Gopi Krisna, Raja Siddeshwar, Ramu Morampudi, Yvan Mitari, Pasupuleti Lokanadham, Amith Shivabhai Patel, Narendra Kavuluri, Suvvada Vijaya Kumar, and Pascal Nsimiyumukiza.

ZCT vs TR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Jean Bosco Tuyizere (2 matches, 88 runs, Strike Rate: 179.59)

Jean, who has played exceptionally well in the last couple of games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He has scored 88 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 179.59.

Top Batter pick

Samba Shiva Rao Botla (2 matches, 33 runs, Strike Rate: 122.22)

Samba has been in decent form with the bat, scoring 33 runs at a strike rate of 122.22 in two matches. He can prove to be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Martin Akayezu (2 matches, 8 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 88.89 and Economy Rate: 6.00)

Martin is a reliable all-rounder who has scored eight runs while scalping three wickets at an economy rate of 6.00 in two matches.

Top Bowler pick

Mohamed Aneef (2 matches, 5 wickets and 53 runs, Economy Rate: 9.00 and Strike Rate: 252.38)

Mohamed has been bowling well, and he can smash it around with the bat too. Having played two matches, he has taken five wickets while scoring 53 runs.

ZCT vs TR match captain and vice-captain choices

Martin Akayezu

Martin could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team. He has picked up three wickets while scoring eight runs in two matches.

Mohamed Aneef

Mohamed is a fantastic bowler who can also contribute with the bat at crucial moments. He has scored 53 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 252.38, while also scalping five wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ZCT vs TR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Players Stats Mohamed Aneef 53 runs and 5 wickets in 2 matches Jean Bosco Tuyizere 88 runs in 2 matches Lutaya Ronald 132 runs in 2 matches Martin Akayezu 53 runs and 7 wickets in 2 matches Wilson Niyitanga 53 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches

ZCT vs TR match expert tips

Mohamed Aneef could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

ZCT vs TR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head to Head League

ZCT vs TR Dream11 Prediction - RCA T10 Cup

Wicketkeeper: Jean Bosco Tuyizere

Batters: Wilson Niyitanga, Lutaya Ronald, Samba Shiva Rao Botla

All-rounders: Martin Akayezu, Jean Baptiste Hakizimana, Yvan Mitari, Ramu Morampudi

Bowlers: Mohamed Aneef, Pasupuleti Lokanadham, Ignace Ntirenganya.

ZCT vs TR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League

ZCT vs TR Dream11 Prediction - RCA T10 Cup

Wicketkeeper: Jean Bosco Tuyizere

Batters: Wilson Niyitanga, Lutaya Ronald, Samba Shiva Rao Botla

All-rounders: Ramu Morampudi, Yvan Mitari, Martin Akayezu, Jean Baptiste Hakizimana

Bowlers: Ignace Ntirenganya, Mohamed Aneef, Ishimwe Arnold.

