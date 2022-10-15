Be the first one to comment on this story
Zonic Tigers
Telugu Royals
1.Lutaya Ronald
TR . BAT
132 Runs
2 Matches
2.Jean Bosco Tuyizere
ZCT . WK
88 Runs
2 Matches
3.Wilson Niyitanga
ZCT . BAT
53 Runs
2 Matches
4.Samba Shiva Rao Botla
TR . BAT
33 Runs
2 Matches
5.Martin Akayezu
ZCT . ALL
8 Runs
2 Matches
1.Joshua Niyonkuru
TR . ALL
400.00
2 Matches
2.Jean Baptiste Hakizimana
ZCT . ALL
300.00
2 Matches
3.Lutaya Ronald
TR . BAT
200.00
2 Matches
4.Jean Bosco Tuyizere
ZCT . WK
179.59
2 Matches
5.Samba Shiva Rao Botla
TR . BAT
122.22
2 Matches
1.Martin Akayezu
ZCT . ALL
3 Wkts
2 Matches
2.Ramu Morampudi
TR . ALL
3 Wkts
2 Matches
3.Jean Baptiste Hakizimana
ZCT . ALL
2 Wkts
2 Matches
4.Ignace Ntirenganya
ZCT . BOWL
2 Wkts
2 Matches
5.Pasupuleti Lokanadham
TR . BOWL
2 Wkts
2 Matches
1.Jean Baptiste Hakizimana
ZCT . ALL
5.33
2 Matches
2.Ignace Ntirenganya
ZCT . BOWL
5.75
2 Matches
3.Martin Akayezu
ZCT . ALL
6.00
2 Matches
4.Wilson Niyitanga
ZCT . BAT
8.00
2 Matches
5.Ishimwe Arnold
TR . BOWL
9.25
2 Matches
W
W
-
-
-
W
W
-
-
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.