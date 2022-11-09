ZGS vs RAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Dubai D10 Division 2 2022 Match 9

Z Games Strikers (ZGS) will take on Rasai (RAS) in the ninth match of the Dubai D10 Division 2 2022 at the Vision Cricket Centre in Dubai on Thursday, November 10. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ZGS vs RAS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have played two matches so far in this tournament. Z Games Strikers won their first encounter before losing their last game. Meanwhile, Rasai have been in top form. They have won both their fixtures.

ZGS vs RAS, Match Details

The ninth match of the Dubai D10 Division 2 2022 between Z Games Strikers and Rasai will be played on November 10, 2022, at Vision Cricket Centre, Dubai. The game is set to take place at 12.15 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ZGS vs RAS

Date & Time: November 10, 2022, 12.15 am IST

Venue: Vision Cricket Centre, Dubai

Pitch Report

The track at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai has been an excellent one to bat on. The average score batting first is about 110 and more of the same can be expected from this game. Another high-scoring encounter might be on the cards.

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

ZGS vs RAS Form Guide (Last 2 Matches)

Z Games Strikers: L, W

Rasai: W, W

ZGS vs RAS Probable Playing 11 today

Z Games Strikers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Z Games Strikers Probable Playing XI: Furqan Khalil (wk), Abdullah Saleem, Shahrukh Amin (c), Akshay Rathore, Nadir Hussain, Muhammad Ismail-II, Glenn Fernandaes, Muhammad Aizaz, Faisal Altaf, Ali Iqbal, and Raunak Anil Vaswani.

Rasai Team News

No major injury concerns.

Rasai Probable Playing XI: Adnaan Khan (wk), Syed Maqsood, Faizan Sheikh, Usman Munir, Rahman Gull, Muhammad Hassan Tanveer, Ankur Sangwan, Faisal Amin, Mohammad Rashid, Etesham Siddiq, and Fahad Tariq Butt.

Today’s ZGS vs RAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Adnaan Khan (2 matches, 81 runs)

Adnaan Khan is in excellent touch with the bat. The RAS wicket-keeper batter has accumulated 81 runs in two innings while striking at 253.13. He has hit seven sixes and as many fours.

Top Batter Pick

Shahrukh Amin (2 matches, 72 runs)

Shahrukh Amin has been batting really well. He is the third-highest run-getter in this competition and he has aggregated 72 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 167.44.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nadir Hussain (2 matches, 1 wicket, 3 runs)

Nadir Hussain has bowled economically and has chipped in with one wicket. He has an economy of 6.50 in this tournament. He can also be handy with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Ankur Sangwan (2 matches, 3 wickets)

Ankur Sangwan has bowled excellently in this competition. He has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.67.

ZGS vs RAS match captain and vice-captain choices

Syed Maqsood (2 matches, 104 runs)

Syed Maqsood is in superb form with the bat and he is at the top of the run charts in this tournament. He has amassed 104 runs in two innings while striking at 241.86. He has smashed 10 sixes and seven fours.

Muhammad Ismail-II (2 matches, 7 runs, 2 wickets)

Muhammad Ismail-II has bowled well in this competition. He has taken two wickets at an economy rate of 5.75. He can tonk it around with the bat as well.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ZGS vs RAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Syed Maqsood 104 runs in 2 matches Muhammad Ismail-II 7 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Shahrukh Amin 72 runs in 2 matches Ankur Sangwan 3 wickets in 2 matches Adnaan Khan 81 runs in 2 matches

ZGS vs RAS match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders and big-hitters at the top of the order. Thus, the likes of Adnaan Khan, Shahrukh Amin, Syed Maqsood, Muhammad Hassan Tanveer and Muhammad Ismail-II could be the ones to watch out for.

ZGS vs RAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Z Games Strikers vs Rasai - Dubai D10 Division 2 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Adnaan Khan

Batters: Usman Munir, Shahrukh Amin, Syed Maqsood

All-rounders: Muhammad Hassan Tanveer, Rahman Gull, Nadir Hussain, Muhammad Ismail-II

Bowlers: Faisal Altaf, Ankur Sangwan, Glenn Fernandaes

ZGS vs RAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Z Games Strikers vs Rasai - Dubai D10 Division 2 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Adnaan Khan

Batters: Faizan Sheikh, Shahrukh Amin, Syed Maqsood

All-rounders: Muhammad Hassan Tanveer, Nadir Hussain, Muhammad Ismail-II

Bowlers: Etesham Siddiq, Faisal Altaf, Ankur Sangwan, Glenn Fernandaes

