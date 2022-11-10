Create
Rasai
5/0 (0.3)
Current Run Rate: 10
ZGS won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Adnaan Khan *
4
2
1
0
200
Syed Maqsood
1
1
0
0
100
P'SHIP
5 (3)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Muhammad Jawad Ullah *
0.3
0
5
0
10
 
0.3 Muhammad Jawad Ullah to Adnaan Khan, Four
0.2 Muhammad Jawad Ullah to Adnaan Khan, no run
0.1 Muhammad Jawad Ullah to Syed Maqsood, 1 run