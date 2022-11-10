0.3 Muhammad Jawad Ullah to Adnaan Khan, Four

Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bat
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Z Games Strikers
Rasai
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bat
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
RAS . BAT
104 Runs
2 Matches
RAS . WK
81 Runs
2 Matches
ZGS . BAT
72 Runs
3 Matches
4.Akshay Rathore
ZGS . ALL
37 Runs
3 Matches
RAS . BAT
22 Runs
1 Match
ZGS . BOWL
275.00
2 Matches
RAS . WK
253.13
2 Matches
RAS . BAT
241.86
2 Matches
4.Faisal Amin
RAS . ALL
233.33
2 Matches
RAS . ALL
200.00
1 Match
1.Glenn Fernandaes
ZGS . BOWL
3 Wkts
2 Matches
2.Muhammad Ismail-II
ZGS . ALL
2 Wkts
2 Matches
ZGS . BOWL
2 Wkts
2 Matches
ZGS . WK
1 Wkt
1 Match
ZGS . ALL
1 Wkt
2 Matches
1.Etesham Siddiq
RAS . BOWL
4.00
1 Match
2.Muhammad Ismail-II
ZGS . ALL
5.75
2 Matches
ZGS . ALL
6.50
2 Matches
RAS . BOWL
8.00
1 Match
5.Glenn Fernandaes
ZGS . BOWL
8.25
2 Matches
W
L
W
-
-
W
W
-
-
-
W
L
W
-
-
W
W
-
-
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
5/0 (0.3)
Not out
Not out
(0.3 Ov, RR: 10)
Bat
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bat
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.