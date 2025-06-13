ZHC-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament 2025, 2nd Semi Final

The 2nd Semi Final match of the Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament 2025 will see Zimbabwe HPC Women (ZHC-W) squaring off against Uganda Women (UG-W) at the Gahanga B Ground in Rwanda on Friday, June 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ZHC-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Both teams have won six of their last eight matches. Zimbabwe HPC Women won their last match against Malawi Women by 30 runs. Uganda Women, on the other hand, lost their last match to Rwanda Women by 5 wickets.

This is a battle between two of the top four teams of the tournament. Both teams will look to win today's match for their fans.

ZHC-W vs UG-W Match Details

The 2nd Semi Final match of the Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament 2025 will be played on June 13 at the Gahanga B Ground in Rwanda. The game is set to take place at 1:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZHC-W vs UG-W, 2nd Semi Final match

Date and Time: 13th June 2025, 1:15 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga B Ground, Rwanda

Pitch Report

The pitch at Gahanga B Ground in Rwanda is good for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect a good scoring fixture. Both the teams will depend upon all-rounders to win today's match. Both pacers and spinners are equally crucial at this venue. The last match played here was between Brazil Women and Sierra Leone Women, where a total of 172 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

ZHC-W vs UG-W Form Guide

ZHC-W - Won 6 of their last 8 matches

UG-W - Won 6 of their last 8 matches

ZHC-W vs UG-W Probable Playing XI

ZHC-W Playing XI

No injury updates

C Dhururu (wk), C Chatonzwa, L Tshuma, L Phiri, N Gwanzura, M Mavunga, S Museka, L Mabhera, V Mutungwindu, N Sibanda, P Munorwel

UG-W Playing XI

No injury updates

E Lloku, K Awino, S Nampiina, R Musamali, P Alako, I Nakisuuyi, J Mbabazi, P Egaru, S Walaza, C Aweko, S Akiteng

ZHC-W vs UG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Dhururu

C Dhururu is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She has smashed 156 runs in the last eight matches. E Lloku is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Gwanzura

N Gwanzura and I Nakisuuyi are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. N Gwanzura will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She has smashed 126 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last eight matches. R Musamali is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

J Mbabazi

S Nampiina and J Mbabazi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. J Mbabazi will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She has smashed 129 runs and taken 12 wickets in the last eight matches. L Phiri is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

C Chatonzwa

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Mavunga and C Chatonzwa. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. C Chatonzwa will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. She has smashed 155 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last seven matches. S Akiteng is another good bowler for today's match.

ZHC-W vs UG-W match captain and vice-captain choices

J Mbabazi

J Mbabazi was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 129 runs and taken 12 wickets in the last eight matches.

S Nampiina

S Nampiina is another crucial pick from the Uganda Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has smashed 32 runs and taken 13 wickets in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for ZHC-W vs UG-W, 2nd Semi Final match

J Mbabazi

C Chatonzwa

S Nampiina

S Akiteng

N Gwanzura

Zimbabwe HPC Women vs Uganda Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Zimbabwe HPC Women vs Uganda Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: C Dhururu

Batters: N Gwanzura

All-rounders: J Mbabazi, S Nampiina, L Phiri

Bowlers: S Akiteng, M Mavunga, C Chatonzwa, C Aweko, L Mabhera, K Amuge

Zimbabwe HPC Women vs Uganda Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Dhururu

Batters: N Gwanzura, R Musamali

All-rounders: J Mbabazi, S Nampiina

Bowlers: S Akiteng, M Mavunga, C Chatonzwa, C Aweko, L Mabhera, K Amuge

