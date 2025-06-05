ZHC-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament 2025, 9th T20I

The 9th T20I of the Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament 2025 will see Zimbabwe HPC Women (ZHC-W) squaring off against Uganda Women (UG-W) at the Rwanda Cricket Stadium in Rwanda on Thursday, June 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ZHC-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Zimbabwe HPC Women won their last match against Nigeria Women by 6 runs. They defended a total of 104 runs. Uganda Women, on the other hand, won their last match against Cameroon Women by a massive margin of 10 wickets.

Both teams will look to maintain the winning momentum and continue their winning streak.

ZHC-W vs UG-W Match Details

The 9th T20I of the Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament 2025 will be played on June 5 at the Rwanda Cricket Stadium in Rwanda. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZHC-W vs UG-W, 9th T20I match

Date and Time: 5th June 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Rwanda Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

Pitch Report

The pitch at Rwanda Cricket Stadium in Rwanda is good for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect a good scoring fixture. Both teams will depend on all-rounders to win today's match. Both pacers and spinners are equally crucial at this venue. The last match played here was between Tanzania Women and Malawi Women, where a total of 178 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

ZHC-W vs UG-W Form Guide

ZHC-W - W

UG-W - W

ZHC-W vs UG-W Probable Playing XI

ZHC-W Playing XI

No injury updates

C Dhururu (wk), C Chatonzwa, L Tshuma, L Phiri, N Gwanzura, M Mavunga, S Museka, L Mabhera, V Mutungwindu, N Sibanda, P Munorwel

UG-W Playing XI

No injury updates

E Lloku, K Awino, S Nampiina, R Musamali, P Alako, I Nakisuuyi, J Mbabazi, P Egaru, S Walaza, C Aweko, S Akiteng

ZHC-W vs UG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Awino

K Awino is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. C Dhururu is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Nampiina

P Munorwel and S Nampiina are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Nampiina will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She took 3 wickets in the last match. R Musamali is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

L Tshuma

L Tshuma and J Mbabazi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. L Tshuma will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She smashed 29 runs in the last match. I Nakisuuyi is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

S Sibanda

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Sibanda and C Chatonzwa. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. N Sibanda will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. She took 2 wickets in the last match. S Walaza is another good bowler for today's match.

ZHC-W vs UG-W match captain and vice-captain choices

J Mbabazi

J Mbabazi was in top-notch form in the recent matches. She will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She smashed 26 runs in the last match.

L Tshuma

L Tshuma is one of the most crucial picks from the Zimbabwe HPC Women squad as she will bat in the top order and is in great form. She will also bowl a good number of overs. She smashed 29 runs in the last match

5 Must-Picks for ZHC-W vs UG-W, 9th T20I match

J Mbabazi

L Tshuma

N Sibanda

C Chatonzwa

S Nampiina

Zimbabwe HPC Women vs Uganda Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Zimbabwe HPC Women vs Uganda Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Awino, C Dhururu

Batters: S Nampiina, R Musamali, P Munorwel

All-rounders: J Mbabazi, I Nakisuuyi, L Tshuma

Bowlers: S Walaza, N Sibanda, C Chatonzwa

Zimbabwe HPC Women vs Uganda Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: E Lloku

Batters: S Nampiina, P Munorwel

All-rounders: J Mbabazi, L Tshuma

Bowlers: S Walaza, N Sibanda, C Chatonzwa, S Akiteng, S Tino, M Mavunga

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

