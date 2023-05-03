ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Zimbabwe A vs Pakistan Shaheens Test match

Pakistan Shaheens (PKS) and Zimbabwe A (ZIM-A) will lock horns in the first Test starting Wednesday, May 3. The Kwekwe Sports Club in Kwekwe will host the contest.

Both teams have some talented cricketers at their disposal. The likes of Shahnawaz Dahani, Hussain Talat and Imran Butt have already played for Pakistan. Zimbabwe also have quite a few international cricketers in their ranks, including the likes of Brad Evans, Wesley Madhevere, Luke Jongwe and others.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the ZIM-A vs PKS game:

#3 Wesley Madhevere (ZIM-A) – 7.5 credits

Australia v Zimbabwe - One Day International Series: Game 3

Wesley Madhevere is a handy cricketer and fantasy users should pick him for the ZIM-A vs PKS game. He has scored 986 runs from 22 first-class matches at an average of 34 with a century and seven half-centuries to show for his efforts. Madhevere is also handy with the ball in hand, having picked up 51 wickets with two five-wicket hauls to show for his efforts.'

#2 Hussain Talat (PKS) – 8 credits

Hussain Talat has loads of experience playing first-class cricket and should be picked for the ZIM-A vs PKS match. He has scored 3,073 runs from 58 matches at an average of 37.93 with five centuries and 17 half-centuries to show for his efforts. He also has the highest score of 253 at the first-class level. Talat is also a handy medium pacer with 48 wickets to his name.

#1 Kamran Ghulam (PKS) – 8 credits

Final of Under 19 One Day International Tri-series

Kamran Ghulam is a handy all-rounder and fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the ZIM-A vs PKS match. The right-handed batter has racked up 3,268 runs from 44 matches in first-class cricket at an average of 47.36 with 10 hundreds and 18 half-centuries to his name. He also has been handy with 26 wickets.

